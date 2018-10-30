 Markets LIVE: Rand claws back some overnight losses, while fresh trade fears stoke global market anxiety | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Rand claws back some overnight losses, while fresh trade fears stoke global market anxiety

2018-10-30 07:18

Fin24 team

The rand recovered some of its overnight losses, but was still on the back foot after the dollar rallied on a report that the Trump administration was set to press on with its trade war against China.

Last Updated at 08:21
08:01

What to look out for

Locally the focus will be on unemployment figures due for release today. The situation remains dire and an unemployment rate of 27.3% is expected.

European GDP, business climate and economic sentiment will set the tone for the euro dollar cross rate later today. Any weakening by the euro will be tracked by the rand.

Peregrine's Bianca Botes expects the rand to trade in a range of R14.55 to R14.78.

07:58

China’s yuan drops to a decade-low, 7 per dollar now in sight

China’s yuan slid to the weakest level since May 2008, moving closer to the key level of 7 per dollar, as the central bank cut its daily fixing and on signs that a trade war with the US may escalate.

FULL STORY

(Photo: iStock)
07:44

What are we waking up to?

The Chinese yuan has hit its weakest level in 10 years and is dragging other emerging market currencies with it. The dollar is holding on to the firmer levels against both the euro and pound.

Talk of further US tariffs on China forced US equity markets down, however Asian markets are higher after Trump indicated a possible deal with China.

Gold has slipped below $1 230.00 while Brent is at $77.20. US Treasury yields are slightly higher with the 10-year bond at 3.09%

Latest currency indicators

USDZAR    14.6459

EURUSD    1.1378

EURZAR    16.6558

GBPUSD    1.2804

GBPZAR    18.7433

AUDZAR    10.3758

CADZAR    11.1634

CNYZAR    2.1001

ZARJPY    7.6872

CHFZAR    14.6079

 - TreasuryONE
07:31

The S&P 500 fell as much as 11% on Monday from its all-time high before paring the drop in the final 15 minutes of trading.

------------

Notable quotes from market commentators:

“There’s a not-so-faint scent of desperation,” Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo told Bloomberg. “No catalysts left, Fed action will doom the market, trade will only get worse.”

------------

“Out of all the fears out there, that’s the one [US-China trade war] sticking most in peoples’ minds in terms of a reluctance to believe the economy is going to continue to be strong,” Bloomberg quoted Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance.

------------
07:18

Good morning, welcome to Fin24's live markets blog.

Here's a morning snapshot:

The rand recovered some of its overnight losses, but was still trading some 12 cents weaker than its previous local session close as the dollar rallied on a report that the Trump administration was set to press on with its trade war against China.

READ: Fresh trade angst stokes market anxiety

The rand traded flat for the most part on Monday, but it was feeling the pinch during overnight trade. "In early December the US is expected to announce tariffs on all remaining imports from China, putting trade wars back onto centre stage and giving the US dollar a boost. The greenback has also ramped up on the back of strong economic data, such as rising consumer spending," commented Bianca Botes, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions on Tuesday morning.

In Asia, markets mostly fell with Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks sinking following a report that the White House is preparing to impose tariffs on all its Chinese imports, throwing the trade war back into the spotlight.

READ: Asian markets sink mostly on renewed trade war fears

In the US, Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower after an early rally fizzled and was replaced by selling amid lingering worries over slowing earnings growth and anxiety about US elections.

Key figures around 02:30

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Up 0.8% at 21 316.33 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Down 0.9% at 24 590.20

Shanghai - Composite: Down 0.7% at 2 524.97

Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1378 from $1.1384 at 20:50 GMT

Pound/dollar: Down at $1.2801 from $1.2803

Dollar/yen: Up at 112.63 from 112.32 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Down 13 cents at $66.91 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: Down 40 cents at $76.94 per barrel

New York - Dow: Down 1.0% at 24 442.92 (close)

London - FTSE 100: Up 1.3% at 7 026.32 (close)

 - AFP
