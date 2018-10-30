Markets LIVE: Rand claws back some overnight losses, while fresh trade fears stoke global market anxiety

Good morning, welcome to Fin24's live markets blog.
Here's a morning snapshot:
The rand recovered some of its overnight losses, but was still trading some 12 cents weaker than its previous local session close as the dollar rallied on a report that the Trump administration was
set to press on with its trade war against China.
The rand traded flat for the most part on Monday, but it was feeling the pinch during overnight trade. "In
early December the US is expected to announce tariffs on all remaining
imports from China, putting trade wars back onto centre stage and giving
the US dollar a boost. The greenback has also ramped up on the back of
strong economic data, such as rising consumer spending," commented Bianca Botes, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions on Tuesday morning.
In Asia, markets mostly fell with Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks
sinking following a report that the White House is preparing to impose
tariffs on all its Chinese imports, throwing the trade war back into the
spotlight.
In the US, Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower after an early rally
fizzled and was replaced by selling amid lingering worries over slowing
earnings growth and anxiety about US elections.
Key figures around 02:30
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Up 0.8% at 21 316.33 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Down 0.9% at 24 590.20
Shanghai - Composite: Down 0.7% at 2 524.97
Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1378 from $1.1384 at 20:50 GMT
Pound/dollar: Down at $1.2801 from $1.2803
Dollar/yen: Up at 112.63 from 112.32 yen
Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Down 13 cents at $66.91 per barrel
Oil - Brent Crude: Down 40 cents at $76.94 per barrel
New York - Dow: Down 1.0% at 24 442.92 (close)
London - FTSE 100: Up 1.3% at 7 026.32 (close)
