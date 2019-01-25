 Markets LIVE: Rand claws back losses, steadily approaching R13.60/$ | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Rand claws back losses, steadily approaching R13.60/$

2019-01-25 08:00

Fin24 team

The rand opened at R13.72/$ on Friday morning, and strengthened as much as R13.67 to the greenback in early morning trade.

08:01

Rand claws back losses, steadily making its way back to R13.60/$

The rand opened at R13.72/$ on Friday morning, and strengthened as much as R13.67 to the greenback in early morning trade.

"The rand is likely to remain range bound with steady directional moves on the back of risk appetite and overall market sentiment," said Bianca Botes, corporate treasury manager at peregrine Treasury Solutions.

"We expect the rand to steadily make its way back to the R13.60 level as the dollar remains subdued."

This past week US President Donald Trump took centre stage with the US government shutdown and Sino-US trade negotiations still ongoing.

"The political turbulence in the US saw the dollar slide against all major currencies as we headed in to the final days of this week.

"This saw the rand claw back some of its losses from earlier in the week. The local unit remains on a steady footing against the greenback, having traded within a range of R13.65 to R13.98 for the most of the year so far," Botes noted.

Markets did not pay much attention to discussions on nationalising the Reserve Bank this week. In other local developments inflation declined to 4.5%, helped by lower fuel prices and a stronger rand, Botes explained.

"This points to an unchanged interest rate at the next MPC meeting," she added.

Further abroad, the US housing market disappointed, with monthly home sales dropping 6.4% in December, while initial jobless claims dropped to 199k from the previous 217k.

"While there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Brexit, with Ireland ready to back Theresa May next week, the ECB has warned of waning economic growth in the greater EU.

"With politics remaining in the spotlight, the competition between local political parties is set to heat up as we head towards the general election in May, and sifting through the noise will be crucial for market participants," Botes said.  
