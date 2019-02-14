 Markets LIVE: Rand breaks above R14/$ on back of load shedding, strong dollar | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Markets LIVE: Rand breaks above R14/$ on back of load shedding, strong dollar

2019-02-14 08:15

Fin24 team

The local currency was trading at 14.0600 on Thursday morning, taking hits from Eskom, poor local retail sales data and a stronger dollar.

Markets
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 08:57
08:40

Sibanye looking at R1bn loss for 2018

Sibanye-Stillwater announced on Thursday in a trading statement that it expects to report an attributable loss of R1bn for 2018.

It said this was a significant improvement on the attributable loss of R4.4bn for the year ended 31 December 2017. 

Sibanye will release its results for the six months and year ended December 31 2018 on February 21.  
08:15

Rand breaks above R14/$ on back of load shedding, strong dollar

"The rand is trading weaker at 14.0600 as a combination of Eskom troubles, poor local retail sales data and a stronger dollar hit the rand.

"Parliament heard yesterday from Pravin Gordhan that Eskom was insolvent and needed a huge cash injection by April to stay afloat. Rolling blackouts continue and are impacting negatively on sentiment.

"Retail sales data for December released yesterday showed a contraction of 1.4% against an expected 2.5% expansion. The dollar recovered late yesterday to be trading at 1.1282 against the euro and 1.2869 against the pound.

"The euro is being impacted by poor economic data and political uncertainty in Spain. US stocks closed in the black, however, Asian stocks besides the Nikkei are softer this morning. Gold is trading lower this morning at $1 308.90 while Brent is higher at $64.03. - Brought to you by TreasuryONE
08:15

Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding on Thursday

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding on Thursday between 08:00 and 22:00, the fifth consecutive day of rotational power cuts. 

Stage 2 load shedding allows for up to 2000 MW to be shed from the national grid. The power utility said in a statement there had been some improvement in generation performance and the replenishment of water and diesel supplies over Wednesday, when stage 3 load shedding was implemented.

The power system continues to be vulnerable. "Should Eskom experience significant unplanned generator trips, this could impact the magnitude and risk of load shedding," it said. It added that its operations were unaffected by Wednesday's national jobs strike by trade union federation Cosatu. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eskom 'technically insolvent', won't last beyond April 2019 - committee hears Gordhan: Those responsible for Eskom's failures may soon be in 'orange uniforms' Find your load shedding schedule Eskom and the multi-billion rand mega projects that could have saved SA Load shedding: This is an emergency - Gordhan
Eskom finance head on debt, prices, bailouts and unbundling MONEY CLINIC: Help! What can I do to beef up my retirement savings? Survé: I will go to PIC commission - just give me notice President initiates remedial action on Mogajane appointment Woolworths denies that it copied Superlatte products

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...