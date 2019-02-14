Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Rand breaks above R14/$ on back of load shedding, strong dollar
2019-02-14 08:15
The local currency was trading at 14.0600 on Thursday morning, taking hits from Eskom, poor local retail sales data and a stronger dollar.
Sibanye looking at R1bn loss for 2018
Sibanye-Stillwater announced on Thursday in a trading statement that it expects to report an
attributable loss of R1bn for 2018.
It said this was a significant improvement on the attributable loss of R4.4bn for the year ended 31 December 2017.
Sibanye will release its results for the six months and year ended December 31 2018 on February 21.
Rand breaks above R14/$ on back of load shedding, strong dollar
"The rand is trading weaker at 14.0600 as a combination of Eskom troubles, poor local retail sales data and a stronger dollar hit the rand.
"Parliament heard yesterday from Pravin Gordhan that Eskom was insolvent and needed a huge cash injection by April to stay afloat. Rolling blackouts continue and are impacting negatively on sentiment.
"Retail sales data for December released yesterday showed a contraction of 1.4% against an expected 2.5% expansion. The dollar recovered late yesterday to be trading at 1.1282 against the euro and 1.2869 against the pound.
"The euro is being impacted by poor economic data and political uncertainty in Spain. US stocks closed in the black, however, Asian stocks besides the Nikkei are softer this morning. Gold is trading lower this morning at $1 308.90 while Brent is higher at $64.03. - Brought to you by TreasuryONE
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding on Thursday
Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding on Thursday between 08:00 and 22:00, the fifth consecutive day of rotational power cuts.
Stage 2 load shedding allows for up to 2000 MW to be shed from the national grid. The power utility said in a statement there had been some improvement in generation performance and the replenishment of water and diesel supplies over Wednesday, when stage 3 load shedding was implemented.
The power system continues to be vulnerable. "Should Eskom experience significant unplanned generator trips, this could impact the magnitude and risk of load shedding," it said. It added that its operations were unaffected by Wednesday's national jobs strike by trade union federation Cosatu.