 Markets LIVE: Rand races to R14.30/$, oil set for biggest weekly loss and global stocks extend gains | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Corruption Fightback

    Pravin Gordhan has warned of a 'dangerous' fightback against efforts to root out corruption.

  • Not just me

    Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says while he met with the Guptas, so did Helen Zille.

  • Financial Planning

    Financial advisors add value if you know how to and make use of them, says Warren Ingram.

Loading...

Markets LIVE: Rand races to R14.30/$, oil set for biggest weekly loss and global stocks extend gains

2018-11-02 07:28

Fin24 team

The rand is on a roll, firming to its best level in more than a week as investors jumped back into high-yielding units on improved risk appetite.

Markets
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 08:38
07:58

Oil set for biggest weekly loss since February

Oil is poised for the biggest weekly loss since February on concerns over growing supply at a time when speculation is increasing that US sanctions on Iran won’t cut the OPEC producers' exports to zero.

While futures in New York edged higher on Friday on signs of a possible trade deal between the US and China, they’re still on course for a 5.7% weekly loss, reports Bloomberg.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries increased production in October to the highest level since 2016, while Russia was said to raise output to a post-Soviet record.

Meanwhile, India and South Korea were said to agree with the US on the outline of waivers from sanctions to keep importing some Iranian oil.

Oil is approaching a bear market with prices falling about 16% from a four-year high in October as a rout in global equity markets and US-China trade tensions stoked concerns over economic growth. As the US prepares to impose sanctions on Iran on November 5, OPEC and its allied producers have sent mixed supply signals to the market, while American inventories and production have risen.

- Tsuyoshi Inajima, Bloomberg
07:45

What are we waking up to?

Overnight news that US China trade talks look to be back on track has boosted risk appetite and we find the dollar trading softer against most currencies this morning. The euro at 1.1415 and pound at 1.3000 are both up while the rand is at 14.33 in line with other emerging markets.

US Treasury yields are steady while equity markets in the US and Asia are up.

Gold surged 2% to $1 232.35 while oil fell to a 7-month low at $72.60.

Non-farm payroll data this afternoon to look out for.

 - TreasuryONE
07:42

Currency indicators as at 06:30

USDZAR    14.4266 (14.33 at 07:38)

EURUSD    1.1400

EURZAR    16.4451

GBPUSD    1.2988

GBPZAR    18.7387

AUDZAR    10.3863

CADZAR    11.0139

CNYZAR    2.0805

ZARJPY    7.8017

CHFZAR    14.3921

- TreasuryONE
07:39

The rand rallied to R14.33 to the US dollar in early morning trade after opening on the front foot at R14.40 to the greenback.

After starting the week on a fairly stable footing, mostly trading around the R14.66/$ level with intermittent weakness, the rand recovered ground during trade on Thursday as risk appetite improved, said Peregrine's Bianca Botes. She expects the unit to trade between R14.32 and R14.56 to the dollar.
07:29

Good morning. Welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE blog.

Here's a quick overview:

The rand is on a roll, firming to its best level in more than a week as investors jumped back into high-yielding units on improved risk appetite. In the UK, the British pound rallied on reports of a post-Brexit financial services deal.

READ: Sterling jumps on report of Brexit progress, US stocks rally again

Stock markets in the US and Asia extended gains as a tweet by US President Donald Trump lifted trade hopes.

Key figures around 03:00 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Up 1.2% at 21 954.61 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Up 2.4% at 26 016.45

Shanghai - Composite: Up 1.2% at 2 637.43

Pound/dollar: Down at $1.2988 from $1.3004 at 21:00 GMT

Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1395 from $1.1407

Dollar/yen: Up at 112.72 yen from 112.62 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Down 32 cents at $63.37 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: Down 29 cents at $72.60 per barrel

New York - Dow: Up 1.1% at 25 380.74 (close)

London - FTSE 100: Down 0.2% at 7 114.66 (close)

- AFP

 

Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ramaphosa: Why I fired Moyane from SARS Ramaphosa fires Moyane as SARS boss Ferial Haffajee: Mini budget - If you’re middle-class, duck! SARS: Zuma's man Tom Moyane leaves behind a broken tax man Sell SAA, it won't fly – economist
WATCH: Mboweni faces double challenge as SA's 5th finance chief in 3 years Tencent's $214bn tumble is breaking all kinds of records There's a problem with 'Wakanda visions' for African cities - academic Nuclear power still viable for SA's energy mix - industry Ramaphosa's Job Pact: What's hot and what's not?

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What is your reaction on Tito Mboweni's announced VAT exempted items?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...