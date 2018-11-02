Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Rand races to R14.30/$, oil set for biggest weekly loss and global stocks extend gains
2018-11-02 07:28
The rand is on a roll, firming to its best level in more than a week as investors jumped back into high-yielding units on improved risk appetite.
Oil set for biggest weekly loss since February
Oil is poised for the biggest weekly loss since February on concerns
over growing supply at a time when speculation is increasing that US
sanctions on Iran won’t cut the OPEC producers' exports to zero.
While futures in New York edged higher on Friday on signs of a
possible trade deal between the US and China, they’re still on course
for a 5.7% weekly loss, reports Bloomberg.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting
Countries
increased production in October to the highest level since 2016, while
Russia was said to
raise output to a post-Soviet record.
Meanwhile, India and South Korea
were said to
agree with the US on the outline of waivers from sanctions to keep
importing some Iranian oil.
Oil is approaching a bear market with prices falling about 16%
from a four-year high in October as a rout in global equity markets and
US-China trade tensions stoked concerns over economic growth. As the
US prepares to impose sanctions on Iran on November 5, OPEC and its allied
producers have sent
mixed supply signals to the market, while American inventories and
production have risen.
- Tsuyoshi Inajima, Bloomberg
What are we waking up to?
Overnight news that US China trade talks look to be back on track has boosted risk appetite and we find the dollar trading softer against most currencies this morning. The euro at 1.1415 and pound at 1.3000 are both up while the rand is at 14.33 in line with other emerging markets.
US Treasury yields are steady while equity markets in the US and Asia are up.
Gold surged 2% to $1 232.35 while oil fell to a 7-month low at $72.60.
Non-farm payroll data this afternoon to look out for.
- TreasuryONE
Currency indicators as at 06:30
USDZAR 14.4266 (14.33 at 07:38)
EURUSD 1.1400
EURZAR 16.4451
GBPUSD 1.2988
GBPZAR 18.7387
AUDZAR 10.3863
CADZAR 11.0139
CNYZAR 2.0805
ZARJPY 7.8017
CHFZAR 14.3921
- TreasuryONE
The rand rallied to R14.33 to the US dollar in early morning trade after opening on the front foot at R14.40 to the greenback.
After starting the week on a fairly stable footing, mostly trading
around the R14.66/$ level with intermittent weakness, the rand recovered
ground during trade on Thursday as risk appetite improved, said Peregrine's Bianca Botes. She expects the unit to trade between R14.32 and R14.56 to the dollar.
Good morning. Welcome to Fin24's Markets LIVE blog.
Here's a quick overview:
The rand is on a roll, firming to its best level in more than a week as investors jumped back into high-yielding units on improved risk appetite. In the UK, the British pound rallied on reports of a post-Brexit financial services deal.
READ: Sterling jumps on report of Brexit progress, US stocks rally again
Stock markets in the US and Asia extended gains as a tweet by US President Donald Trump lifted trade hopes.
Key figures around 03:00 GMT
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Up 1.2% at 21 954.61 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Up 2.4% at 26 016.45
Shanghai - Composite: Up 1.2% at 2 637.43
Pound/dollar: Down at $1.2988 from $1.3004 at 21:00 GMT
Euro/dollar: Down at $1.1395 from $1.1407
Dollar/yen: Up at 112.72 yen from 112.62 yen
Oil - West Texas Intermediate: Down 32 cents at $63.37 per barrel
Oil - Brent Crude: Down 29 cents at $72.60 per barrel
New York - Dow: Up 1.1% at 25 380.74 (close)
London - FTSE 100: Down 0.2% at 7 114.66 (close)
- AFP