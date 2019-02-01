 Markets LIVE: Rand 30c stronger than start of week | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Rand 30c stronger than start of week

2019-02-01 09:00

Fin24 team

The rand/dollar pair is flirting with the possibility of R13.22/$, which is not inconceivable if the euro/$ breaches 1.15.

Last Updated at 10:20
09:46
Wall Street stocks finished a banner month on a mostly positive note Thursday on optimism over US-China trade relations, while European bourses were pressured following tepid economic data. - AFP
09:24

ArcelorMittal SA is finalising its preliminary reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

It expects its loss per share to improve from R4.69 cents per share to a profit within a range of R1.20 and R1.30 per share (126% and 128% change) when compared to the prior year.

The profit per share includes a profit on the sale of ArcelorMittal South Africas investment in Macsteel International Holdings BV.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or audited by the companys external auditors.
09:20
Reinet Investments says the share buyback programme announced on 19 November 2018 was completed on 30 January 2019.Since the commencement of the programme on 20 November 2018, a total of 3.2 million shares have been repurchased at an average price of R208.51 per share, for a total consideration of R667.22, plus transaction costs.The shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares. - Sens
09:01

The rand opened Friday at R13.25/$ — more than 30c stronger than where it started the week.

With the currency pair flirting with the possibility of R13.22, which is not inconceivable if the euro/$ breaches 1.15. Yet, caution is warranted as geopolitical risks are still ostensible: little is known of the progress of ongoing US-China trade talks and the EU Commission is standing resolute on the Irish backstop provision. This should keep $/rand contained to its current trading range. -RMB

09:01

Asian markets mixed as China, US agree to further trade talks

After the much-anticipated gathering, Donald Trump hailed "tremendous progress" between the world's top two economies but warned the "hard deadline" of March 1 remained in place, after which US tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods will be imposed.

For its part, Beijing said they held "candid, specific and fruitful" discussions and had agreed to increase cooperation on intellectual property - a major source of White House anger with China - and boost imports of US goods. - AFP

