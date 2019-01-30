Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Pound stable after Brexit drop, Asia stocks mixed before trade talks
2019-01-30 08:20
The pound ticked up slightly in Asia on Wednesday after suffering heavy losses on worries about a possible no-deal Brexit, while regional equities were mixed ahead of crunch trade talks between China and the US.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:07
Pound stable after Brexit drop, Asia stocks mixed before trade talks - AFP
The pound ticked up slightly in Asia on Wednesday after suffering heavy losses on worries about a possible no-deal Brexit, while regional equities were mixed ahead of crunch trade talks between China and the United States.
MPs on Tuesday returned to Westminster to vote on a series of proposals dealing with Britain's exit from the European Union after roundly rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May's controversial deal two weeks ago. In a closely watched series of votes, they rejected a plan to put back the date of leaving the EU if no new agreement is agreed by the end of next month.
They then backed a proposal asking May to replace her deal's so-called backstop provision preventing a hard border with Ireland - a proposal immediately rejected by an EU spokesman. While observers still expect lawmakers to pass a bill that will avoid a no-deal Brexit - which economists warn could be economically catastrophic - the latest developments raised the prospect of it happening.
"The pound fell because (the) vote leaves a no-deal Brexit on the table, but it has not collapsed into oblivion because at present there is no alternative to May's deal and we are not yet at the no-deal do-or-die moment," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.
"Could she really get it through at the last? It would be a remarkable coup."
Groundless optimism?
But Minori Uchida, Tokyo head of global markets research at MUFG Bank, sounded a note of caution. "Players are still thinking that a hard Brexit will be avoided in the end, but the optimism is groundless," he told AFP.
"Hard Brexit risks are still here."
The pound sank around one percent against the dollar and the euro after the votes but it managed to edge back slightly on Wednesday.
UK Parliament rips up Brexit deal
Theresa May promised to go back to Brussels to re-negotiate Brexit after Parliament ripped up the deal she’s spent the past year and a half stitching together.
On a rare good night for the UK prime minister, she won the backing of members of Parliament for her Plan B - to scrap the most difficult part of the divorce package and re-open talks with the European Union.
May chose to tear open the exit deal to unite her divided Conservative Party.
But with just eight weeks until Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc - and the EU opposed to changes - the premier faces a mountainous task delivering on her pledge. The pound fell as Parliament rejected an attempt to extend that exit day deadline, raising the chances of a chaotic no-deal split.
Tokyo shares open flat - AFP
Tokyo shares opened flat on Wednesday as traders awaited the resumption of US-China trade talks.
The Nikkei 225 index, which briefly went into positive territory at the open, lost 0.13%, or 26.89 points, to 20 637.75 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.03%, or 0.43 points, at 1 557.52.
"Investors will be in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Federal Reserve policy announcement, the US-China trade talks and financial results," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.
"The market is likely to lack a sense of direction."
On Wall Street, shares of large tech companies tumbled ahead of big earnings announcements from the sector. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished 0.8% lower at 7 028.29. The Dow Jones Industrial climbed 0.2% to 24 579.96, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2% to 2 640.00.