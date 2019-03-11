Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Old Mutual misses profit target
2019-03-11 08:42
Absa sees revenue growth overtaking costs in 2019
Absa, South Africa’s third-largest lender, is forecasting that its revenue growth in 2019 will outpace that of cost increases after slower economic growth and a battered consumer weighed on its ability to generate income.
Adjusted earnings per share, which excludes items related to the separation from former UK parent Barclays, rose 4% to R19.1, Absa said in a statement.
Old Mutual misses profit target as SA economy wilts
Vernon Wessels, Bloomberg
Old Mutual said full-year adjusted earnings fell as a weak South African economy and sliding asset prices weighed on business and caused the insurer to miss its target for results from operations.
Adjusted earnings declined to R11.51bn compared with R12.95bn a year earlier, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement.
“Persistently high unemployment rates, a value added tax-rate increase and fuel hikes contributed to lower real disposable incomes for our retail customers in South Africa,” it said.
“This adversely affected our customer acquisition and persistency, especially in the middle-income market.”
The insurer didn’t meet its target for growth in results from operations of gross domestic product expansion plus 2%.
While it is confident of hitting all its other objectives in the medium term, achieving the goal from operations will be difficult, Old Mutual said.
The operating results were hurt by changes in its net reserves, mortality and morbidity losses in its personal finance business and Zimbabwe’s currency challenges.
The 174-year-old insurer is reporting its maiden annual results since the company’s return to South Africa after a foray into London that culminated with Old Mutual selling off it US asset-management division, hiving off its UK wealth unit and some of its shares in the Nedbank Group, and started trading its remaining African businesses.
The stock has declined 1.7% this year following gains of 5.2% in 2018, the best performer that year in the FTSE/JSE Africa Life Assurance Index.