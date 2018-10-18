 Markets LIVE: Mr Price head to step down at end of 2018 | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Mr Price head to step down at end of 2018

2018-10-18 09:11

Fin24 team

Last Updated at 10:46
10:40

Mining statistics set for release

SA mining production statistics for August are set to be released by Stats SA on Thursday morning. The release was delayed by a week after data was not submitted in time. 

NKC African Economics,  in a morning note to clients, projected that overall production would fall by 7.3% year-on-year. 

Mining production fell by 5.2% in July 2018 when compared to July 2017, with major dips in gold and iron ore, and smaller dips in coal and platinum group metals.
09:53

Barry Dumas, of GT247.com, says in a morning note to clients that the FOMC has signalled its intention to hike rates again before the year end. This may, in turn, put pressure on the rand. 

"The US Federal Open Market Committee released its meeting minutes on Wednesday evening. The minutes offered some interesting insights to the stance of the committee on its monetary policy moving forward.

The committee seems to be in an agreement on the current gradual path of rate increases and signalled its intention to hike rates again before the year end. The big picture –an increase in the US interest rate - might have a positive effect on the US dollar. Dollar strength will put pressure on emerging markets, so we can expect the rand to depreciate if the dollar starts to strengthen.
09:35
The rand is trading at 14.25/$ at 09:35, level for the day. 
09:34

Bloomberg reported this morning that South Africans aren’t the only ones struggling through the country’s economic slump.

"South Africans aren’t the only ones struggling through the country’s economic slump. The fortunes of Lesotho, Namibia, and Eswatini - formerly known as Swaziland - are beholden to developments in their larger neighbour with their exchange rates pegged to the rand, the worst-performing major currency against the dollar this year. 
09:14

Allied Electronics Corporation Limited, better known as Altron, announced in an update to shareholders on Thursday morning that its CFO had stepped down: 

"Shareholders are advised that Mr Tim Jacobs has resigned as acting Chief Financial Officer of Altron to assume a permanent CFO role at a multinational group, as from 19 October 2018. Mr Andrew Holden, the current Chief Operating Officer of Altron will assume the joint role of COO and acting CFO on 19 October 2018. Mr Holden has extensive experience in the ICT sector, having been with the Altron group for the past 24 years.
09:11

Mr Price has announced that its CEO will be retiring at the end of 2018. In a update to shareholders, the group said: 

"Stuart Bird, who has been Chief Executive Officer of the Group since August 2010 and an executive director since September 2006, will be retiring as CEO on 31 December 2018 and as an executive director at the end of March 2019, shortly before turning 60 years of age, as has been anticipated by the Group’s board of directors.

After a thorough succession process the Board has appointed Mark Blair (51) currently Group Chief Financial Officer as the incoming CEO, effective 1 January 2019.

Mark joined the Group as an executive director in 2006 and has held the office of CFO since 2007.

Chairman, Nigel Payne, paid tribute to Stuart Bird: 'Stuart's 25 year career with Mr Price, and particularly the past decade under his leadership as CEO, has seen the Group grow into one of the top performing retailers in Southern Africa, with a market capitalisation of over R60 billion.

Over the eight years of Stuart’s leadership earnings have grown at a compound rate of18.8%. Stuart's success has been as a consequence of focusing on our customers andensuring we provide the products that appeal to them. He has also taken key steps to create the infrastructure and capabilities upon which our future success will be built' he said.
