Markets LIVE: Most Asian markets climb at start of week

2019-01-28 08:18

Fin24 team

Asian markets mostly rose Monday as investors look ahead to a week chock-full of crucial events including the high-level trade talks between China and the United States.

08:19

On the Up

Hopes that a deal can be struck between the world's top two economies has helped fuel a rally this month in global equities, which had been hammered in December.

While there have been conflicting reports on the likelihood of an agreement to solve the trade war, analysts say it is in the interests of both sides to reach a deal, with China's economy stuttering and President Donald Trump gearing up his re-election campaign.
Tokyo stocks open lower - AFP

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors braced for corporate results by major companies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.19%, or 38.50 points, to 20 735.06 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.22%, or 3.47 points, at 1 562.63.

World stocks rose Friday, ending a shaky week on a positive note as investors looked ahead to crucial trade talks between China and the United States, and responded to solid corporate earnings reports.

But "the biggest focus this week will be Japanese and US corporate results" as the earnings season gets into full swing, Okasan Online Securities said in a note. Stock prices have recently been on a recovery path but "the buyback steam will come to a halt unless companies wipe out uncertainty over earnings", it said.

US President Donald Trump announced he had agreed to reopen the federal government after public services started to buckle - but markets appeared little moved.
