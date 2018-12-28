Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Market 'between a rock and a hard place'
2018-12-28 08:38
The rand hardly moved on Thursday, even though stock markets from abroad suggested that sentiment has shifted more to risk-taking behaviour, says TreasuryONE.
The Rand traded in a very narrow band yesterday, with the rand staying close to the R14.50 level for most of the day, with the currency hardly moving even though stock markets from abroad suggested that sentiment has shifted more to risk-taking behaviour, TreasuryONE said in a morning note to clients.
"However, the market is currently caught between a rock and a hard place, with the US equity markets suggesting some change in sentiment but looking at Gold and yen, normally key indicators of a flight to safe havens, both are stronger this morning.
"This suggests that while some of the recent weariness that the market had has dissipated a little, the overwhelming feeling is still a bit of caution and this could hamper risky assets in arresting some of the losses that they had suffered in the past couple of weeks.
"This impasse will most likely cause the rand to trade within narrow bands again until there is still another market shock or market players have completely allayed their fears."