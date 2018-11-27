Markets LIVE: Japanese stocks open higher, rand stable

Fin24 team
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, as investor sentiment improved following rallies on Wall Street with expectations growing for a year-end shopping spree.
Rand marginally firmer in early trade
The rand is trading at 13.87/$ at 10:00, up 0.2% against the greenback.
Earlier in a note to clients Andre Botha, senior currency Dealer at TreasuryONE, said there would be a couple of risks for emerging market currencies this week.
"The main risk for EM this week is the meeting between the US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart," said Botha. "However, President Trump stated yesterday that he would look to employ further trade tariffs should no trade deal be struck at the weekend. These hard balling tactics from the US President have caused a bit of a scare in EM's and we saw a bit a shift to safe havens yesterday with the US dollar ending the day on the front foot.
"Oil which has lost close to $30 per barrel in the past few weeks arrested the slide yesterday by ending the day above $60 per barrel. Gold, on the other hand, lost a bit of ground and is also one of the reasons, along with the stronger dollar, why the rand slipped on a bit of a banana peel. With data cupboard on the empty side, we will still take momentum from Trump's comments and we could see the rand losing round today.
"The other side of the coin is that despite the recent dollar strength the rand has been resilient below the R14.00 handle, which suggests that there is still some risk-taking behaviour in the rand. This presents a recipe for the rand to trade within ranges much like yesterday as the market looks for fresh direction.”
Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Tuesday and US futures retreated as President Donald Trump discussed plans for further China tariff increases in the absence of a trade deal.
The dollar steadied and Treasuries were little changed.Shares in Japan, China and South Korea gained, but declined in Hong Kong. Apple suppliers were mixed after Trump said the company’s iPhones could be hit by new tariffs.
Earlier, the S&P 500 Index recouped from the worst week in a month as investors speculated a strong start to the holiday season will keep US economic growth on track. West Texas oil stabilized above $51 a barrel, after recouping some of Friday’s 7% plus slide.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May will put her Brexit deal to Parliament for a decisive vote on December 11, but after her plan was savaged from all sides, the signs are she’s on course to lose.
The vote will mark the moment when British politicians decide whether to accept the contentious divorce terms May has struck with the European Union - or put the country on course to crash out of the bloc with no agreement in place.
May insisted on Monday that she’s “looking forward” to the House of Commons passing judgment in two weeks’ time. Her claim came after more than two hours of debate in Parliament on Monday dominated by criticism from all sides, with few voices raised in support.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.69% or 149.62 points at 21 961.62 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.68% or 11.13 points at 1 643.33.
"US stocks rallied with a sound beginning of the year-end shopping spree... Japanese shares are seen tracking the rally," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.
Markets were also in bullish mood after oil prices stabilised, Britain sealed a Brexit deal with the EU and Italy signalled a more conciliatory stance in a budget fight with Brussels, analysts said.