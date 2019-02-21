Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Investors seem to be giving Mboweni a thumbs up
2019-02-21 08:32
Optimism on the idea that a 7-month trade war between the US and China could soon draw to an end also boosted investor sentiment.
During the budget speech on Wednesday the rand traded as high as R14.37/$ before touching R13.93/$ during the US session Wednesday night.
Investors are seemingly giving newly appointed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni a thumbs up.
However, optimism on the idea that a seven-month trade war between the US and China could soon draw to an end also boosted investor sentiment.
The US Fed minutes from the January meeting were released Wednesday night and showed that the policymakers saw 2019 as the year to end their balance sheet run-off and will remain patient on interest rates.
Equities in the US closed relatively flat as all three major indices closed slightly higher but positive trade wars news helped stocks in the Asian markets Thursday morning as the Shanghai and Nikkei closed 0.54% and 0.41% in the green.
Palladium is still in a bull phase after the PGM broke above $1 500 Wednesday and is currently around $1 490.00. - TreasuryONE