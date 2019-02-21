 Markets LIVE: Investors seem to be giving Mboweni a thumbs up | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Load Shedding

    Schedules for Cape Town, Jhb, Durban, East London and Polokwane, plus links to more.

  • Support Package

    Eskom will get R69bn in support over 3 years with strict conditions, the finance minister has said.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Markets LIVE: Investors seem to be giving Mboweni a thumbs up

2019-02-21 08:32

Fin24 team

Optimism on the idea that a 7-month trade war between the US and China could soon draw to an end also boosted investor sentiment.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:02
08:33

Asian markets were mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve left open the possibility it could lift interest rates this year, while investors kept an optimistic eye on China-US trade talks.

Equities and other risk assets have enjoyed a stellar start to the year on hopes for the negotiations as well as expectations the US central bank will slow its pace of monetary tightening - with some even tipping a cut - as growth both at home and globally slows. - AFP
08:33

During the budget speech on Wednesday the rand traded as high as R14.37/$ before touching R13.93/$ during the US session Wednesday night.

Investors are seemingly giving newly appointed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni a thumbs up.

However, optimism on the idea that a seven-month trade war between the US and China could soon draw to an end also boosted investor sentiment.

The US Fed minutes from the January meeting were released Wednesday night and showed that the policymakers saw 2019 as the year to end their balance sheet run-off and will remain patient on interest rates.

Equities in the US closed relatively flat as all three major indices closed slightly higher but positive trade wars news helped stocks in the Asian markets Thursday morning as the Shanghai and Nikkei closed 0.54% and 0.41% in the green.

Palladium is still in a bull phase after the PGM broke above $1 500 Wednesday and is currently around $1 490.00. - TreasuryONE
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
#Budget2019: 10 top reads on Tito Mboweni's 'budget for the future' From Eskom to tax, this is Mboweni's budget in a nutshell Mboweni: Does SA really need state-owned enterprises? Eskom gets R69bn in financial support over 3 years, but with conditions – Mboweni #Budget2019: Tough times ahead with economic outlook worse
Mkhwebane takes on Mboweni over Treasury DG remarks Mboweni: Plum season is over, but it can come again No increases in income tax rates or VAT; sin taxes and fuel levies to rise Tax clock: Calculate how many hours you spend working for your taxes Retirement helping to ease public wage burden, says Mboweni

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...