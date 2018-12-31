Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Gold closing out 2018 on a strong note
2018-12-31 08:08
Volatile trading in global equities, concerns around the government shutdown in the US and US-China trade fears have given the precious metal a boost.
Gold is closing out 2018 on a strong note, with haven demand in the ascendant amid volatile trading in global equities, rising concern about the economic outlook and a drawn-out government shutdown in the US.Spot bullion is holding near a six-month high after topping $1 280 an ounce, and the metal is set for the best monthly gain in almost two years.
December’s rally has pared an annual decline, the first full-year loss since 2015.
Rand makes slow headway against the dollar
The rand started the day at R14.42 against the dollar, according to a market update from Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes.
Botes highlighted that the rand could move to R14.30/$. "Liquidity remains low, however, with very little trading activity. We are heading in to the new year with politics remaining the dominant theme in the currency market," she said.
The expected range of trade is between R14.35/$ and R14.52/$.
Until a trade dispute between the US and China is resolved, a single tweet on the matter will have the power to ignite rallies and sell-offs.
The tweet in question this week is President Donald Trump’s declaration that “big progress” is being made toward a deal between the US and China, and it may spur gains across emerging markets.
The message comes about 10 days before a US government delegation is said to plan a trip to Beijing in the week of January 7 for the first face-to-face discussion between the two sides since early December.
Hostage to everything from the US-China trade dispute, a global tech sell-off and interest rate hikes, this has been one of the toughest years for Hong Kong stocks.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index ended the year down 14%, the worst since 2011, with technology shares and trade-war proxy the WH Group among the most sold.
Heavyweight Tencent Holdings posted its steepest annual loss on record, while drugmakers also joined the worst-performer list following a recent sell-off.Hong Kong shares traded for half the day on Monday as 2018 came to a close.
The Hang Seng climbed 1.3%. WH Group was among top performers after US President Donald Trump touted “big progress” in trade talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.