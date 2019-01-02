Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Dip in gold price signals slight increase in risk appetite
2019-01-02 08:22
On the first trading day of 2019, a dip in the gold price
signals a slight increase in risk appetite amongst investors, Peregrine Treasury Solutions Bianca Botes said in a market update.
"This represents a reversal of the risk aversion during the last two
weeks of 2018 – mainly on the back of US politics – which saw the rand come
under pressure," she explained.
"It is still quiet on the data front, with the EU and the US both
releasing PMI today. We can expect to start seeing an increase in trading
volumes following the festive season and subsequently an increase in liquidity."
The rand opened at R14.39/$ and was trading at R14.32/$ by 08:45. The expected range of trade is expected to be between R14.20 and 14.48.
Investors battle to swallow Absa's road to recovery tale
Absa is having a hard time convincing some investors it can win back the market share lost while under the control of Barclays.
South Africa’s third-largest lender was once the leading retail bank with over 10 million customers and more mortgages on its books than any of its peers. Now, released from the shackles of London-based Barclays, Absa Chief Executive Officer Maria Ramos can take on more risk with a plan to grow revenue faster than her main rivals from 2019 to 2021.
By its own admission, Absa is lagging FirstRand, Nedbank and Standard Bank in the average number of products per customer and the loyalty of its clients. It has also lost market share among the youth, mass market, middle income and affluent groups. And, to top it all, Absa was 2018’s worst performer in the six-member South African banking index.
Hong Kong leads Asia markets down as 2019 starts on sour note
Asian markets sank Wednesday, starting the new year by extending a slide that made 2018 the worst in a decade, with investors jolted by data reinforcing weakness in China's economy.
With a number of potential banana skins dotting the next 12 months - including the China-US trade row and Brexit - dealers are keeping to the sidelines as they look for signs of stability.
Hong Kong led the losses, tumbling more than two percent, while Shanghai shed one percent after two indicators showed Chinese manufacturing activity shrank in December.