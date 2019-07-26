 Markets LIVE: Europe stocks, US futures edge up | Fin24
  Pravin Gordhan

    Entangling the minister in legal paperwork is a means to blunt his momentum, writes Ferial Haffajee.

  New Old Faces

    Veteran businessman Dr Reuel Khoza is the new interim chair of the Public Investment Corp.

Markets LIVE: Europe stocks, US futures edge up

2019-07-26 10:41

Fin24 team

Stocks traded mixed on Friday as investors weighed the latest batch of corporate earnings and turned their eyes toward next week’s US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

Financial data analysis graph showing global marke
10:41

Europe stocks, US futures edge up

Cormac Mullen and Yakob Peterseil, Bloomberg

Stocks traded mixed on Friday as investors weighed the latest batch of corporate earnings and turned their eyes toward next week’s US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision. Treasuries edged higher.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed, with media shares rising and retail firms struggling. US futures rose following a mixed bag of corporate results, as Amazon fell in extended trading after posting lower-than-forecast earnings and Alphabet rallied after exceeding revenue estimates.

Most Asian benchmarks were lower, though stocks in Shanghai bucked the trend. The dollar was steady ahead of US economic growth data due later on Friday, while the euro was little changed a day after fluctuating in the wake of the European Central Bank meeting.
