Markets LIVE: Mobile boosts Telkom's revenue, but shareholder earnings decline

JSE among the worst G20 stock indices overnight
One would have expected the rand to fare better in thin trade
yesterday, but the lack of liquidity meant that risk assets were exposed to
sudden market movements, head of research at RMB Global Markets Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana said in a market update.
The local currency pair edged ever-closer to 14.50,
which in turn propelled benchmark bonds higher.
The JSE was among the worst performing G20 stock indices overnight, shedding
over 2% as smaller trade volumes and a spate of negative corporate news dragged
stocks lower.
If the dismal start to Asian bourses are anything to go by, with
Japan’s Nikkei down 3.2%, then the local securities exchange is in for another
strenuous day.
This doesn’t bode particularly well for the rand with implied
3-month volatility still elevated at around 18%. Given recent price activity,
we expect a 20c trading range today.
The absence of event risk in the US emphasised the geopolitical developments
playing out across the North Atlantic, as markets weighed up the possibility of
the UK acceding to the proposed backstop on the Irish border as part of its
Withdrawal Agreement from the EU.
GBP/EUR has provided a strong barometer for
market sentiment with the pair’s surge to a six-month high last week,
reflecting optimism that a deal would be reached.
Those levels of enthusiasm
have started to fade somewhat, with GBP/EUR dropping to 1.1452 as the final
stage of talks is proving immensely difficult.
The euro’s descent against the greenback speaks to scepticism over Italy’s
ability to budge on its fiscal plans, with little expected of today’s budget
submission. In the absence of radical reform, the EU is likely to publish a
negative opinion on Italy’s budget within the next three weeks and recommends
that the eurozone’s third largest economy be put into an Excessive Deficit
Procedure (EDP).
That would imply greater EU oversight of Italy’s budget and
possibly sanctions further down the road.
The anxiety will all be expressed
through EUR/USD, which is teetering at 1.12, with EUR/ZAR contained below
16.20.
Emerging markets, though skittish, were less eventful yesterday.
The Argentinian
peso held firm despite S&P’s one-notch downgrade of the country’s sovereign
rating to B, bringing it in line with Moody’s and Fitch’s credit scores.
Most
of the bad news has already been priced in with investors now looking to
whether the government can maintain its resolve following the national
elections next year.
The irony is that the peso and Turkish lira, which were
the harbingers of EM misfortune in August, are among the best performing EM
currencies this quarter, securing total returns of 19% and 12.3% since October.
T
he rand has been less fortunate but has still outperformed expectations.
There are barely any calendar releases of interest today.
Data might be scarce,
but energy reports are plentiful with OPEC’s monthly publication and the IEA’s
World Energy Outlook 2018 out today.
Given the sensitivity to supply forecasts,
any outlandish views could trigger two-way volatility on the Brent crude price,
which has dipped below US$70/bbl for the first time in seven months.
South
African motorists certainly aren’t complaining about the sudden about-turn in
the oil price.