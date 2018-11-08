Markets LIVE: Standard Bank announces secondary listing on JSE competitor

Rand and Indonesian rupiah were the best performing EMs yesterday
RMB economist Mpho Tsebe's take on the day's market expectations:
The rand and global equity stocks are rallying on expectation
that a gridlock in Washington will benefit riskier assets. The US dollar closed
yesterday’s trading session 0.3% weaker against major currencies, serving to
lift other currencies.
The rand appreciated by 1.5% to close yesterday’s
trading session at 13.91 against the US dollar – levels last seen in early
August.
The rand and the Indonesian rupiah were the best-performing emerging-market
currencies, followed by the Brazilian real. The rand bucked the trend against
its “partners in crime”, as the Turkish lira, Argentine peso, and Russian ruble
closed in the red.
Global equity stocks also benefitted from the split-congress vote.
The Nasdaq
closed 2.6% higher, while the Dow and S&P gained 2.1%. EM stocks and the
JSE Alsi rose by 0.6% and 0.5%. Asian stocks, the Nikkei and Hang Seng, were up
1.9% and 0.8% in this morning’s trading session.
The split-congress vote is expected to hamper President’s Trump’s economic and
political agenda, which has fuelled the US economy and the dollar.
A gridlock
on further fiscal expansion means that the Fed does not have to accelerate the
pace of monetary-policy tightening. This would benefit EM currencies, which
have been on the back foot in relation to the strong US dollar.
However, Trump
is likely to continue with protectionist trade policies – a negative for global
growth and EM economies.
Locally, the SACCI Business Confidence Index rose to 95.8 in October from 93.3
in September, recording a second consecutive increase. Sentiment was bolstered
by higher import volumes, vehicle sales and retail sales.
Today’s mining and
manufacturing data will shed further light on economic activity and the magnitude
of the third-quarter growth rebound.
Other positive news came from Eskom, with its board indicating that it plans to
reduce staff costs by retrenching senior management. While it is not yet clear
how many employees will be affected, this will help the power utility to curb
high operating costs.
Today’s focus turns to the Fed meeting, with markets expecting rates to remain
unchanged. However, investors will peruse the Fed’s statement for clues on
future monetary-policy setting.
Locally, the key releases are mining and
manufacturing data. Market consensus is for mining output to have decreased by
3.4% y/y in September, and for manufacturing production to have increased by
1.9% y/y.