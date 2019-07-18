Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Diamond industry awash with gems prompts De Beers to cut output
2019-07-18 09:59
De Beers trimmed its production plans for this year as the world’s biggest diamond producer responds to a brewing industry crisis that’s hitting demand for its stones.
Thomas Biesheuvel, Bloomberg
De Beers trimmed its production plans for this year as the world’s biggest diamond producer responds to a brewing industry crisis that’s hitting demand for its stones.
The Anglo American unit will now mine about 31 million carats in 2019, at the bottom end of a previous forecast range.
The company, once the monopoly supplier of diamonds, has a longstanding strategy to match supply with demand. The diamond industry’s engine room, dominated by family-run businesses that cut, polish and trade the stones, is struggling to make money amid a flood of polished diamonds and stagnant consumer purchasing.
That’s led to a slump in demand for the rough stones that De Beers mines from Botswana to Canada.
The weakness is showing up in the company’s sales, which are down about $500m so far this year compared with 2018. The company has already gone unusually far in offering flexibility for its customers - allowing them to defer agreed purchases and lower the number of diamonds they plan to buy this year.
De Beers had already planned to produce a lot less diamonds than last year, when it dug up more than 35 million carats, the most since the global financial crisis. First-half output of the stones was 15.6 million carats, 11% lower than in 2018.
The average selling price also fell 7%.
“Demand for rough diamonds remains subdued as a result of challenges in the midstream, with higher polished inventories, and caution due to macro-economic uncertainty, including the US- China trade tensions,” Anglo said Thursday.
Macquarie Group said before today’s announcement that it expects De Beers to post first-half profit of $567 million. While that’s down on last year, it’s performing far better than its smaller rivals, many of whom have seen their market values plummet to multi-year lows.
Prospect of rate cuts stirs hope for retail stocks
Bloomberg
It’s been a tough year for South African retail stocks, battered by gloomy economic news. But hope is on the way.
The SA Reserve Bank is expected to reduce its key interest rate Thursday for the first time since March 2018, starting a series of cuts that economists forecast could total as much as 75 basis points over six months. That would support a fragile recovery in sales and consumer confidence by loosening the cost of debt.
Rhinos come to the bond market, and other species may follow
Bloomberg
The planned sale of a rhino impact bond, aimed at growing the population of the endangered black rhino, is seen by its backers as a test for the creation of a conservation debt market that could be used for everything from protecting species facing extinction to preserving wildlife areas.
The sale next year of the $50m bond, the first financial instrument for species conservation, is being run by the Zoological Society of London and Conservation Capital. The company was founded in Kenya about 15 years ago seeking to create business and investment finance tools for conservation.