Markets LIVE: Rand extends losses to over R14.60/$ in early trade

2018-10-25 08:17

Fin24 team

The local currency lost over 2% against the dollar in the wake of new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden mini budget speech.

SA Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni delivers his m
Last Updated at 10:00
08:51

PPI, US jobless numbers to direct markets

Local PPI as well as US jobless claim figures will drive the rand during trade this afternoon, says Peregrine's Bianca Botes.

Seeing the local unit leaning towards testing R14.68 to the greenback, Botes said the rand is expected to remain under pressure as the US dollar also managed to gain some ground in overnight trade as poor Wall Street performance and weak Eurozone data bolstered the greenback.

Her expected range for to today is between R14.50 to R14.68 against the US dollar.

NKC Africa Economics expects SA’s producer inflation rate to decelerate to 6.0% y-o-y in September from 6.3% y-o-y in August.

On the international data front, NKC estimates that US durable goods orders declined 0.6% m-o-m in September following a 4.6% jump in the previous month. More importantly, core orders (non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft) probably fell for a second consecutive month, down 0.2% after a 0.9% decline in August.

NKC sees the rand trading between R14.45/$ - R14.75/$.
08:31

What are we waking up to?

The medium-term budget speech provided volatility yet again as the ZAR weakened from 14.20 to around 14.55 during the course of yesterday afternoon and is currently still hovering around this mark after touching R14.63 against the greenback earlier in the session.

The R186 yield weakened to its highest level this year with government’s latest debt projections painting an unattractive picture and the benchmark bond now yields 9.38%.

Equities in the US and Asia saw another sell-off and the rout continued into the Asian markets earlier today. The recent slump has now seen the S&P 500 drop around 8% in the last month, much to the benefit of gold who in return has been trading stronger as safe haven play assists the commodity.

The EUR is still under pressure since the EU rejected the Italian budget.

Exchange rates at 06:30:

USDZAR    14.5520

EURUSD    1.1405

EURZAR    16.5897

GBPUSD    1.2883

GBPZAR    18.7379

AUDZAR    10.2947

CADZAR    11.1676

CNYZAR    2.0945

ZARJPY    7.6925

CHFZAR    14.5870

- TreasuryONE
08:23

Debt projections may concern ratings agencies -Bloomberg

The rand weakened the most among emerging-market peers on Wednesday and bond yields climbed to the highest this year as the government’s latest debt projections increased the probability of a credit-rating downgrade that would move South Africa’s local-currency debt into junk status.

In his medium-term budget policy statement, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said government debt will peak two years later, and higher, than previously forecast, the fiscal gap will widen further and state revenue will continue to undershoot.

The news is likely to weigh on rating companies including Moody’s Investors Service, which delayed reviewing the country’s debt rating earlier this month. Moody’s is the only one of the three major rating firms to assess South Africa’s debt at investment level.
08:21

Rand weakens in early trade 

The local currency, which lost over 2% against the dollar on Wednesday in the wake of new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden mini budget speech, was trading 0.23% weaker against the greenback at 08:17.

It opened at R14.56/$ and was changing hands at R14.60 at 08:17. 
