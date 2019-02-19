 Markets LIVE: Rand under pressure as uncertainty over Budget 2019 mounts | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Markets LIVE: Rand under pressure as uncertainty over Budget 2019 mounts

2019-02-19 09:14

Fin24 team

"The composition of Eskom’s rescue package is of particular significance to markets and what its effect will be on the local fiscus," says Peregrine Treasury Solutions's Bianca Botes.

Financial data analysis graph showing global marke
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 11:06
10:18

Bianca Botes, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions said the rand retreated against major currencies on Monday in anticipation of the 2019 Budget Speech.

"The composition of Eskom’s rescue package is of particular significance to markets and what its effect will be on the local fiscus.

"The economic data calendar remains fairly benign, with a handful of statements from members of the ECB and Fed due out today. 

"The rand is expected to come under pressure as uncertainty surrounding the budget mounts."

Botes said the rand is expected to trade in a range of R14.08 to R14.20.
09:19

Asian stocks trade mixed, dollar pushes higher

Cormac Mullen, Bloomberg

Asian stocks traded mixed Tuesday with little direction after a muted session in Europe and a US holiday.

The dollar edged higher and Treasury yields steadied.

Shares in Hong Kong, China and Korea slipped, while Japanese and Australian equities posted modest gains. US and European futures were little changed.

Global trade remained in focus as the European Union vowed prompt retaliation if the US imposes tariffs on imported vehicles, with trans-Atlantic trade tensions showing no signs of easing.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament the central bank would consider extra monetary easing if required, sending the yen lower and Topix index higher.

Oil advanced to trade close to its highest in almost three months.

Trade deal 

Trade continues to dominate global markets as the US and China race to reach a deal that would avert a tariff increase on Chinese goods by March 1, a deadline US President Donald Trump has said he may extend.

With Trump receiving the findings of a probe into whether imported vehicles pose a national security threat, the possibility of auto tariffs has been revived. 
09:19

Tegeta wants Oakbay liquidated over non-payment of rent

Business rescue practitioners responsible for Tegeta Exploration and Resources have applied to have Oakbay Investments liquidated.

As first reported by Netwerk24, this comes as Oakbay is struggling to pay Tegeta. 

Tegeta business rescue practitioner Louis Klopper confirmed to Fin24 on Tuesday morning that Tegeta had applied to initiate a process of liquidating Oakbay, which was the flagship SA company of the Gupta family. 

The application was lodged in the Johannesburg High Court. 

“We have made [the] application. We issued the papers last night. Obviously Oakbay will have to apply their opposing papers and it must go to the courts,” said Klopper.

According to court documents Oakbay owes Tegeta R2.4m in back rent. 

Fin24 could not immediately reach Oakbay for comment. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
No favouritism in our renewable energy project bids - Patrice Motsepe I am in the dark over what went wrong at Eskom – Molefe #Budget2019: Beware 'bracket creep', warns tax expert Brian Dames: Why I stepped down from the Eskom task team SAA not splitting up, but plans to change operating model - spokesperson
Eskom finance head on debt, prices, bailouts and unbundling MONEY CLINIC: Help! What can I do to beef up my retirement savings? Survé: I will go to PIC commission - just give me notice President initiates remedial action on Mogajane appointment Woolworths denies that it copied Superlatte products

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...