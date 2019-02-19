Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Rand under pressure as uncertainty over Budget 2019 mounts
2019-02-19 09:14
"The composition of Eskom’s rescue package is of particular significance to markets and what its effect will be on the local fiscus," says Peregrine Treasury Solutions's Bianca Botes.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:06
Bianca Botes, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions said the rand retreated against major currencies on Monday in anticipation of the 2019 Budget Speech.
"The composition of Eskom’s rescue package is of particular significance to markets and what its effect will be on the local fiscus.
"The economic data calendar remains fairly benign, with a handful of statements from members of the ECB and Fed due out today.
"The rand is expected to come under pressure as uncertainty surrounding the budget mounts."
Botes said the rand is expected to trade in a range of R14.08 to R14.20.
Asian stocks trade mixed, dollar pushes higher
Cormac Mullen, Bloomberg
Asian stocks traded mixed Tuesday with little direction after a muted session in Europe and a US holiday.
The dollar edged higher and Treasury yields steadied.
Shares in Hong Kong, China and Korea slipped, while Japanese and Australian equities posted modest gains. US and European futures were little changed.
Global trade remained in focus as the European Union vowed prompt retaliation if the US imposes tariffs on imported vehicles, with trans-Atlantic trade tensions showing no signs of easing.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament the central bank would consider extra monetary easing if required, sending the yen lower and Topix index higher.
Oil advanced to trade close to its highest in almost three months.
Trade deal
Trade continues to dominate global markets as the US and China race to reach a deal that would avert a tariff increase on Chinese goods by March 1, a deadline US President Donald Trump has said he may extend.
With Trump receiving the findings of a probe into whether imported vehicles pose a national security threat, the possibility of auto tariffs has been revived.
Tegeta wants Oakbay liquidated over non-payment of rent
Business rescue practitioners responsible for Tegeta Exploration and Resources have applied to have Oakbay Investments liquidated.
As first reported by Netwerk24, this comes as Oakbay is struggling to pay Tegeta.
Tegeta business rescue practitioner Louis Klopper confirmed to Fin24 on Tuesday morning that Tegeta had applied to initiate a process of liquidating Oakbay, which was the flagship SA company of the Gupta family.
The application was lodged in the Johannesburg High Court.
“We have made [the] application. We issued the papers last night. Obviously Oakbay will have to apply their opposing papers and it must go to the courts,” said Klopper.
According to court documents Oakbay owes Tegeta R2.4m in back rent.
Fin24 could not immediately reach Oakbay for comment.