 Markets LIVE: Asian stocks rally on China-US deal | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Going down

    The petrol price is set to decrease by R1.84c per litre.

  • Mr Fix-It?

    Molefe on Transnet: It’s worse than you think, but we're ready to fix it.

  • Mboweni on Ratings

    The government is prioritising getting SA out of junk status, says the finance minister.

Loading...

Markets LIVE: Asian stocks rally on China-US deal

2018-12-03 08:20

Fin24 team

Hong Kong and Shanghai led a surge across Asian markets on Monday after the US agreed to suspend imposing tariffs on China for three months.

Markets
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:46
08:22

Asia stocks in relief rally after China-US deal

Hong Kong and Shanghai led a surge across Asian markets on Monday after the United States agreed to suspend imposing tariffs on China for three months, while oil prices soared on expectations of a big production cut.

In a much-anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the weekend, the heads of the world's two biggest economies hammered out a deal that will see them hold off on their tit-for-tat tariffs row, which has roiled global equities for most of the year.

The US will hold off raising levies on Chinese goods on January 1 while China promised to buy more from the US and enter a 90-day period of talks to bring an end to the dispute.
08:22

Tokyo stocks rally after US-China G20 trade truce

Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, with other regional bourses following suit, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the US and China agreed to suspend new tariffs in their escalating trade war.

Investors returned to buying after the long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of weekend G20 talks in Argentina.

The leaders of the world's top two economies agreed not to impose new tariffs and to continue talking, lowering the temperature of a conflict that has spooked world markets.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
UPDATE: Eskom starts stage 2 load shedding on Monday morning UPDATE: Eskom ends load shedding for Sunday Petrol price to decrease by R1.84c per litre ANALYSIS: Eskom's deadly cocktail Economists upbeat data will show SA has exited recession
From Bell Pottinger to street politics, here are 6 key quotes from Gordhan's testimony to Zondo Dis-Chem plans for festive season amid warning of 'intensifying' strike New Steinhoff CEO 'largely untainted by the stink' - author of Steinhoff book Momentum to pay out death benefit to widow of slain policy holder INFOGRAPHIC: Here's where you're most likely to find a job

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Loadshedding is back. Can Eskom turn things around?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...