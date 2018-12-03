Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Asian stocks rally on China-US deal
2018-12-03 08:20
Hong Kong and Shanghai led a surge across Asian markets on Monday after the US agreed to suspend imposing tariffs on China for three months.
Asia stocks in relief rally after China-US deal
Hong Kong and Shanghai led a surge across Asian markets on Monday after the United States agreed to suspend imposing tariffs on China for three months, while oil prices soared on expectations of a big production cut.
In a much-anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the weekend, the heads of the world's two biggest economies hammered out a deal that will see them hold off on their tit-for-tat tariffs row, which has roiled global equities for most of the year.
The US will hold off raising levies on Chinese goods on January 1 while China promised to buy more from the US and enter a 90-day period of talks to bring an end to the dispute.
Tokyo stocks rally after US-China G20 trade truce
Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, with other regional bourses following suit, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the US and China agreed to suspend new tariffs in their escalating trade war.
Investors returned to buying after the long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of weekend G20 talks in Argentina.
The leaders of the world's top two economies agreed not to impose new tariffs and to continue talking, lowering the temperature of a conflict that has spooked world markets.