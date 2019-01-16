 Markets LIVE: Asian stocks open lower, volatility expected for pound | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Unchanged

    The Reserve Bank is unlikely to hike rates on Thursday, according to economists.

  • SA's high data costs

    Fin24 unpacks the issues in the first of this four-part series.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Markets LIVE: Asian stocks open lower, volatility expected for pound

2019-01-16 08:36

Fin24 team

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, with the currency market stable in Asian trade after the British pound fluctuated before and after the Brexit deal vote.

Anti-Brexit and pro-Brexit demonstrators gather ou
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 08:57
08:38

Hong Kong opens lower

Hong Kong stocks eased soon after opening on Wednesday morning following a more than two percent rally the day before.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.47%, or 127.36 points, to 26 702.93.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05%, or 1.27 points, to 2 569.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched down 0.59% to 1 322.57 - AFP 
08:36

Tokyo stocks open lower with lack of fresh headlines

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, with the currency market stable in Asian trade after the British pound fluctuated before and after the Brexit deal vote.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.19% or 38.39 points to 20 516.90 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.23% or 3.60 points at 1 539.12.

Investors appeared to have factored in the defeat in Britain's parliament for Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, which was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers.
08:36

Pound down as investors weigh worst-case Brexit scenario

The pound fell in Asian trading as investors started to weigh a worst-case Brexit after Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan was roundly defeated by UK lawmakers.

Sterling weakened against most its Group-of-10 counterparts, while traders said flows were thin as most investors were staying on the sideline after Tuesday’s whipsaw session.

While May is expected to survive a vote of no confidence that will take place on Wednesday, uncertainty over how she will put together a new deal is spurring risk aversion.

“Tuesday night’s vote may have increased the chances of a second referendum but it also increased the chances of a no deal Brexit,” said Sue Trinh, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong. “Both tails are now a bit fatter and GBP volatility has risen accordingly.”
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AA predicts another fuel price drop for February BMF to meet Denel over white CEO, before considering legal action SPECIAL REPORT This is why data still costs you twice what it could Eskom heads deeper into financial crisis with record loss Markets WRAP: Rand closes at R13.77/$ as focus turns to rates announcement
5 questions: Labour Minister on why R20 an hour is not 'peanuts' Land, jobs top of ANC's election pledges ANALYSIS: Who is responsible when rats eat out at restaurants? Vodacom pays ex-worker for 'Please Call Me' idea after pact Zim unions to strike as fuel prices more than double

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Are you worried about debt in January?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...