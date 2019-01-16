Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Asian stocks open lower, volatility expected for pound
2019-01-16 08:36
Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, with the currency market stable in Asian trade after the British pound fluctuated before and after the Brexit deal vote.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
08:57
Hong Kong opens lower
Hong Kong stocks eased soon after opening on Wednesday morning following a more than two percent rally the day before.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.47%, or 127.36 points, to 26 702.93.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05%, or 1.27 points, to 2 569.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched down 0.59% to 1 322.57 - AFP
Tokyo stocks open lower with lack of fresh headlines
Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday, with the currency market stable in Asian trade after the British pound fluctuated before and after the Brexit deal vote.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.19% or 38.39 points to 20 516.90 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.23% or 3.60 points at 1 539.12.
Investors appeared to have factored in the defeat in Britain's parliament for Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, which was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers.
Pound down as investors weigh worst-case Brexit scenario
The pound fell in Asian trading as investors started to weigh a worst-case Brexit after Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan was roundly defeated by UK lawmakers.
Sterling weakened against most its Group-of-10 counterparts, while traders said flows were thin as most investors were staying on the sideline after Tuesday’s whipsaw session.
While May is expected to survive a vote of no confidence that will take place on Wednesday, uncertainty over how she will put together a new deal is spurring risk aversion.
“Tuesday night’s vote may have increased the chances of a second referendum but it also increased the chances of a no deal Brexit,” said Sue Trinh, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong. “Both tails are now a bit fatter and GBP volatility has risen accordingly.”