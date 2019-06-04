Markets LIVE: Rand under more pressure as US market opens

OVERVIEW: US equity futures climbed and stocks in Europe reversed earlier losses as investors tried to shrug off negative sentiment following Monday’s rout in technology shares. Treasuries dropped for the first time in a week and the dollar steadied. Futures on the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 all extended gains as Mexico’s foreign minister struck a conciliatory tone on trade and immigration, helping boost risk appetite after the tech selloff.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index also rose as gains in banks and Italian equities helped offset declines posted by tech shares. Benchmarks in Asia were mixed. Treasuries slumped, set to end a one-week rally that was driven by speculation the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
The euro held a small advance after regional inflation data fell slightly short of expectations. The pound recovered from an earlier dip when data showed UK retail sales in May declined by the most on record.
South Africa’s rand fell by more than 1% after the country posted the biggest first-quarter GDP contraction since 2009.
Investors are attempting to find their feet after the threat of antitrust probes into some of the biggest US tech companies heaped pain onto already fragile markets on Monday, triggering a rout in names like Facebook and Amazon.com.
A week chock-full of major economic indicators also got off to a troubled start, with a measure of American manufacturing activity falling in May to the lowest level of Donald Trump’s presidency. Bank of America and Citigroup have lowered their US corporate profit forecasts while pointing out the risk of a recession amid a trade war.
The comments from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard offered some relief on that front. He said the most likely scenario is for Mexico to negotiate a solution on migration to avoid the imposition of US tariffs on the nation’s imports.
Elsewhere, oil fell and hovered at the edge of a bear market after the Wall Street banks raised the specter of a recession, while Saudi Arabia tried to assure investors that OPEC will avert a supply glut. Emerging-market stocks dropped, heading for their first decline in four sessions. Bitcoin was on track for its largest retreat in more than two weeks.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3% as of 07:57 New York time. Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.6%, the biggest climb in almost two weeks. Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.2%, the largest advance in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.5%, the biggest drop in more than a week.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased less than 0.05%. The euro increased 0.1% to $1.1253, the strongest in six weeks. The British pound gained 0.1%, the strongest in more than a week. The Japanese yen fell less than 0.05%. The Mexican peso climbed 0.4% to 19.6943 per dollar.
Bonds
The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed five basis points to 1.89%, the first advance in more than a week. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 2.11% and the largest surge in more than a month. Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.22%. Italy’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to 2.515%.
Commodities
Gold decreased 0.1% to $1,323.48 an ounce. Brent crude dipped 1.2% to $60.54 a barrel, hitting the lowest in more than four months. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.1%. - Bloomberg