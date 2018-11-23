Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Rand holds on to gains, S&P to announce SA ratings action
2018-11-23 08:09
Credit ratings agency S&P is expected to publish is latest ratings action on SA's sovereign debt after close of trade on Friday.
Andre Botha, Senior Currency Dealer at TreasuryONE said in a morning note to clients, "The rand enjoyed a bit of a thanksgiving of its own from the US yesterday, as the thin liquidity conditions from the US being out of the market yesterday, helped the rand lower when the MPC hiked the interest rate by 25 basis points. Although the race to hike or not was a tight one, the market moves in the past couple of days proved that the market thought that there was a rate hike coming.
"The reason that was given by the Reserve Bank Governor for the first rate hike in 3 years was that the Reserve Bank was concerned about inflation and would rather do a preemptive hike than trying to play catch up later. The rand strengthened to the 13.7200 level after the announcement and it will be interesting to see if the move is sustained when liquidity returns to the market.
"Another possible market disruptor yesterday could have been the cabinet reshuffle that was announced by President Ramaphosa yesterday. This cabinet reshuffle hardly had the impact of previous cabinet reshuffles as there were only two reshuffles and an amalgamation of two portfolios. This event was treated as a non-event in the rand as the interest rate hike was the main market mover.
"Internationally with the US being out of action yesterday, we saw the pound being rejuvenated after the EU and the UK came to an agreement in text. There are still a few hoops to jump through but there is a feeling that Brexit is turning the corner. However, we expect the pound to still be on a rollercoaster in the short term.”
Rand holds onto gains in early trade
"The rand has held on to yesterday’s gains and is trading at 13.7700 as the market reacts positively to yesterday’s rate hike. The prospect of further hikes in 2019 going into 2020 has further buoyed investor sentiment.
The rand was further helped by a stronger Euro and Pound as the UK and EU reached a draft agreement on Brexit. President Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle had little impact on the local market.
US markets were closed yesterday but equity futures have opened down as stocks in Asia are lower this morning. Gold is firmer at $1228.50 while Brent has slipped to $62.00."
- TreasuryONE
Confused about Brexit? Here's a guide to the endgame
Here are the five things to know as we head into the most perilous part.
1. What’s the deal?
It’s the most important international agreement in Britain’s post-war history. It sets out the terms of separation that allow the UK to depart the European Union on March 29 in an orderly fashion – and brings with it a 21-month grace period to give everyone time to adjust.
Alongside it is a political declaration that sets out that the two sides want how the two sides want to trade in the future – but the details of a free-trade agreement could take years to work out.
Asia stocks drop; pound holds gain on Brexit deal
Asian stocks were mostly weaker on low volumes, rounding out a third week of losses on a note of caution. The pound kept its gains following a breakthrough over the Brexit deal between the UK and EU.
Chinese equities led regional declines, with stocks also falling in Hong Kong, Malaysia and South Korea, while Australian shares outperformed.
US equity futures indicated declines when trading begins in New York following the Thanksgiving break. Volumes were lower than average in most markets as the week ends with Japan and India shut for holidays, and Treasuries won’t start trading until the London open.
China’s yuan slipped amid speculation policy will need to be eased further in 2019 as the economy slows.
S&P to announce ratings action for South Africa's sovereign debt
"S&P is expected to publish its credit rating review for South Africa after the close of local trade. We expect that S&P will maintain its current sovereign ratings for South Africa, given that S&P has already downgraded South Africa’s local (one notch below investment grade) and foreign currency (two notches below investment grade) sovereign ratings to sub-investment grade in 2017.
Except for moderate fiscal slippage evident in the 2018 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and a disappointing growth outcome in 2018, some progress has been made relating to governance issues at state-owned enterprises and structural reform, which should support the view of an unchanged stance at this ratings review."
- NKC African Economics