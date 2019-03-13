 Markets LIVE: Asian stocks drop as rally eases; pound holds loss | Fin24
2019-03-13 08:39

Fin24 team

Sterling is on the back foot again after UK lawmakers rejected the government’s latest deal to leave the EU, raising the prospect that the divorce will be delayed or even reversed.

Brexit flags in the CBD
LIVE NEWS FEED

Last Updated at 10:01
08:39

Asian stocks drop as rally eases; pound holds loss

Adam Haigh, Bloomberg

Stocks in Asia dropped Wednesday as the positive sentiment at the start of the week faded for lack of fresh data alleviating global growth concerns.

The pound held losses as the UK’s Brexit woes deepened anew.

Shares posted losses in the region’s biggest markets, with the heaviest declines coming in Japan, while futures signaled lower starts in Europe and the US. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index closed slightly higher.

Treasuries and the dollar steadied after yields fell Tuesday in the wake of softer inflation data that bolstered bets the Federal Reserve will remain patient. Australia’s dollar slid with bond yields after weak consumer confidence data reinforced a deteriorating outlook for the economy.

“We’re pretty concerned about the direction of global growth partly because we can’t see who is going to come and save us this time,” Steve Diggle, chief executive officer and founder of Vulpes Investment Management, told Bloomberg TV in Singapore. “We are way ahead of the fundamentals after this bounce” in risk assets this year, he said.

Brexit 

Sterling is on the back foot again after UK lawmakers Tuesday rejected the government’s latest deal to leave the European Union, raising the prospect that the divorce will be delayed or even reversed.

Parliament will now probably vote to postpone Brexit this week, and lawmakers - including some of May’s own Cabinet - will likely try to maneuver to force the government to rip up its Brexit plans and start again.

Alongside Brexit developments, investors have a slew of economic data to digest.

The latest inflation reading came amid falling prices for autos and prescription drugs, adding to evidence the American economy is in no danger of overheating.

In the coming days the focus will turn to Chinese production and retail sales, as well as a Bank of Japan policy decision. Elsewhere, crude oil prices climbed after an industry report showed an unexpected drop in US fuel supplies.
08:39

Brimstone CEO: We are still good at what we do

Brimstone had a tough year, but it can still deliver, CEO Mustaq Brey told Fin24 on Tuesday.The investment corporation's profit for the year ended December 31, 2018 dropped just shy of 50%, from R141m to R71.3m, according to its annual results.
08:39

'We like competition' – FNB CEO on new entrants in banking sector

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says competition from new banking entrants means the sector as a whole will get better. 

Celliers was speaking to Fin24 on Tuesday afternoon following the release of FirstRand's unaudited interim results for the six months ended December 31, 2018.

FNB announced a pre-tax profit increase of 12% to R12.5bn for the six months ended 31 December 2018, driven mainly by a strong performance from its SA business.
