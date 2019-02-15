 Markets LIVE: Rand slowly recovers after touching a low of R14.27 | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Markets LIVE: Rand slowly recovers after touching a low of R14.27

2019-02-15 08:41

Fin24 team

By 08:47, the rand was changing hands at R14.14.

Financial data analysis graph showing global marke
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:31
08:50

The rand weakened sharply against the major currencies yesterday on continued concern over Eskom and the potential further fallout, says TreasuryONE.

By 08:47, the rand was changing hands at R14.14.

"The President tried to placate the unions over job losses related to the unbundling of Eskom. He conceded that there was no quick fix for the power utility but reiterated that it would remain 100% state owned. The rand touched a low of 14.2700 but has recovered to 14.1550 this morning.

"Trump is set to sign the funding bill in order to avert a government shutdown but says he will declare a state of emergency over border security which could allow him to bypass Congress for the funds he wants for his wall.

"The euro is trading at 1.1290 as poor US economic data hindered the dollar. The pound was weaker at 1.2800 on political headwinds for Theresa May over Brexit.

"Wall Street closed mixed while treasury yields were lower. Gold has recovered to $1 313.40 after trading down to $1 302.00 yesterday." 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
The Italian Job: A look at the international experts hired by Eskom Pieter du Toit: Chancellor House and Eskom? 'F-off!' said the ANC's treasurer Gordhan: Those responsible for Eskom's failures may soon be in 'orange uniforms' The burning platform: Inside the efforts to save Eskom Find your load shedding schedule
Eskom finance head on debt, prices, bailouts and unbundling MONEY CLINIC: Help! What can I do to beef up my retirement savings? Survé: I will go to PIC commission - just give me notice President initiates remedial action on Mogajane appointment Woolworths denies that it copied Superlatte products

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...