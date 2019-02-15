Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Rand slowly recovers after touching a low of R14.27
2019-02-15 08:41
By 08:47, the rand was changing hands at R14.14.
The rand weakened sharply against the major currencies yesterday on continued concern over Eskom and the potential further fallout, says TreasuryONE.
"The President tried to placate the unions over job losses related to the unbundling of Eskom. He conceded that there was no quick fix for the power utility but reiterated that it would remain 100% state owned. The rand touched a low of 14.2700 but has recovered to 14.1550 this morning.
"Trump is set to sign the funding bill in order to avert a government shutdown but says he will declare a state of emergency over border security which could allow him to bypass Congress for the funds he wants for his wall.
"The euro is trading at 1.1290 as poor US economic data hindered the dollar. The pound was weaker at 1.2800 on political headwinds for Theresa May over Brexit.
"Wall Street closed mixed while treasury yields were lower. Gold has recovered to $1 313.40 after trading down to $1 302.00 yesterday."