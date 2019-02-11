Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Rand could be under pressure today; US-China talks take centre stage again
2019-02-11 08:37
"The rand is at R13.60/$, however cautious market sentiment is likely to add pressure to the local unit, opening potential for a move towards R13.80," says Peregrine Treasury Solutions's Binaca Botes.
Bianca Botes, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a morning note to clients that the dollar is still holding firm at six-week highs, as trade tension and global growth concerns continue to rattle markets.
"The Sino-US trade dynamic will take centre stage once more this week as US negotiators are set to engage with China regarding US companies’ intellectual property.
"The rand is at R13.60/$, however cautious market sentiment is likely to add pressure to the local unit, opening potential for a move towards R13.80.
"A light data calendar today will see most of the attention falling on UK GDP and the Eurogroup meeting this afternoon.
"The expected range for the day R13.56 to R13.72."
Asian markets sluggish -AFP
Trade uncertainty weighed on Asian stocks Monday, at the start of a week that sees crunch China-US talks take place in Beijing aimed at averting fresh tariff escalations.
Mainland Chinese markets reopened from their week-long Lunar New Year break to renewed concerns over the trade row and a series of bearish global growth forecasts. Top US economic officials travel to the Chinese capital this week for the third round of talks on Thursday and Friday, where preparatory talks among deputies were due to start Monday.
Failure to agree a deal between the two economic superpowers before March 1 would see punitive US duties on $200bn in Chinese goods more than double.
"There's a sense of urgency to this round," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
He added: "If no deal is agreed by then, a belligerent President Trump and US Congress will be more than willing to simply extend the trade war so China will need to make the first move if they are to reach a detente."
Analysts say the imposition of the tariffs could weaken the global economy. US President Donald Trump said last week he does not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the deadline, while White House economist Larry Kudlow said Washington and Beijing were a "sizeable distance" apart in talks.
Hong Kong traded flat, while Seoul dropped 0.1% and Sydney was down 0.4%. But Shanghai edged up 0.2% after its week-long break. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.
Storm may be on the way
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warned governments to prepare for a possible economic "storm" as growth forecasts dip. It cited the trade row as one of four "clouds" overshadowing the global economy, along with Brexit uncertainty, the accelerated slowdown in China and financial tightening.
"The bottom-line - we see an economy that is growing more slowly than we had anticipated," IMF managing director Christine Lagarde told the World Government Summit in Dubai at the weekend. The EU, Britain and Australia all slashed growth forecasts late last week.
Adding to market trepidation is the spectre of a repeat of the 35-day partial US government shutdown that ended January 25 -- the longest in the country's history. -AFP
Eskom plans 13 hours of stage 2 load shedding for Monday
Eskom has announced it will implement 13 hours of stage 2 load shedding from 09:00 to 22:00 on Monday.
"The power system remains constrained following a number of plant breakdowns [Sunday]," said spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe. Stage 2 allows for up to 2000 megawatts to be cut from the national grid.
On Sunday the power utility instituted load shedding for the first time since December.
This came three days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Eskom would be split into three in his State of the Nation Address.