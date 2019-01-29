Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Asian markets sink as Huawei hangs over trade talks
2019-01-29 07:58
Asian markets sink
Asian markets fell Tuesday as the charging of Chinese giant Huawei in the US cast a shadow over upcoming trade talks, while investors were also tracking a Wall Street sell-off fuelled by concerns corporate profits.
A busy week across the globe got off to a nervous start Monday after industrial giant Caterpillar and chip company Nvidia projected worse-than-expected results for 2019, citing ongoing weakness in China.
The announcements from two of Wall Street's big-hitters follow similar warnings from Apple and Samsung and sent shudders through trading floors.
Bitcoin's slump continues - Bloomberg
Bitcoin’s painful 2018 crash continues, with the original cryptocurrency touching the lowest in more than a month on Monday.
Falling as much as 5.2% since the weekend, the largest digital asset in the space dragged the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to its worst decline in more than two weeks. Ether and Bitcoin Cash both fell more than 10%.
It’s been a disappointing start to the year for crypto investors, who hoped that the pain of the downturn was behind them. More than $400 billion in market value was wiped out in the past 12 months as widespread adoption failed to materialise, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.
US confirms China trade talks to begin this week in Washington
The Trump administration confirmed it will hold two days of talks this week in Washington to discuss structural changes to China’s economy and Beijing’s pledge to buy more American goods.
The US delegation will be led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the White House said Monday.
The US group will also include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Assistant to the President for Economic Policy Larry Kudlow, and Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro. The Chinese delegation will be led by Vice Premier Liu He.