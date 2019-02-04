Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Asian markets rise after bumper US jobs data
2019-02-04 08:59
Asian markets rose Monday as investors were cheered by a blockbuster US jobs report last week, while trade was thin owing to the three-day Lunar New Year break.
Asian markets rise
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will take its foot off the gas in raising interest rates and optimism that China and the United States will eventually hammer out a deal to resolve their long-running trade war were also providing support.
With most of the region closed this week for an extended holiday there are few catalysts to drive business, though dealers took heart from Friday's strong US non-farm payrolls numbers.
The world's biggest economy added 304 000 new posts in January, almost double what was expected and the strongest reading for almost a year, while growth in pay held steady above inflation. All three main indexes on Wall Street ended with gains and that filtered through to Asia.
Hong Kong added 0.3% in the morning, Tokyo went into the break 0.5% higher, Sydney climbed 0.5% and Singapore was up 0.2%.
Jakarta edged up but there were small losses in Wellington and Manila. Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei and several other markets were closed for the holidays.
Peter Wilmshurst, a portfolio manager at Templeton Global Equities in Melbourne, said 2019 could see a recovery in equities. "If we see some sort of inflection in economic growth stabilising, then people can have more confidence in earnings," he told Bloomberg TV. - AFP
UK says talks will go to wire as Nissan warns on Brexit doubts
The UK government is warning that Brexit negotiations are likely to go down to the wire, with the threat of a chaotic no-deal split casting a shadow over businesses right up to next month’s deadline.
“I’m afraid it’s inevitable that in these types of negotiations things do get decided close to the last minute - that’s when the maximum political pressure is,” Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss told BBC Radio 5 Live.
For businesses the stakes are getting higher every day. Nissan, who once viewed Britain as its gateway to Europe, is now citing growing uncertainty over Brexit in its decision to scrap plans to build a new model in the country.