Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Asian markets retreat after rally
2019-01-10 08:12
Asian markets turned south Thursday as investors took a breather after rallying this week on optimism over China-US trade talks and the Federal Reserve's softer tone on interest rates.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
09:31
Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking - AFP
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors were seen taking profits after three days of rallies and as fears over the US government shutdown weighed on the market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.86% or 174.95 points at 20 252.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.83% or 12.67 points at 1,522.44.
"As the Nikkei 225 has gained about 900 (points) in the past three days, and as the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders ended without a deal, investors are discouraged" to buy shares, Okasan Online Securities said in a statement.
More Fed officials favour rate-hike pause
Four Federal Reserve regional chiefs declared that the central bank can take its time to assess market turbulence and risks to the US economy before adjusting monetary policy again, solidifying support for a pause from interest-rate increases.
Their voices, atop the new tone of caution set last week by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, reinforced the message that policy makers will very likely take a break from raising rates in the coming months after lifting borrowing costs four times in 2018, a pace that upset investors and President Donald Trump.
"We have good capacity to wait and carefully take stock of the incoming data and other developments," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Wednesday, citing the lack of evidence that inflation was heading meaningfully above the central bank’s 2 % goal.
Asian markets retreat after rally, strong yen hits Tokyo
Asian markets turned south Thursday as investors took a breather after rallying this week on optimism over China-US trade talks and the Federal Reserve's softer tone on interest rates.
There was also growing unease over the US government shutdown, which is now in its third week, after President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with Democrats to resolve the issue, meaning it will likely drag on for some time to come.
Tokyo led the losses, with exporters hit by a rising yen against the dollar after minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting showed the policy board happy to slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent a slowdown in the economy.