Markets LIVE: Asian markets rebound, May heading for Brexit vote defeat
2019-01-15 08:42
Asian markets on Tuesday rebounded from the previous day's sharp losses but investors remain wary of any further sign of weakness in the global economy while the pound extended gains ahead of a crunch Brexit vote later in the day.
Asian markets rebound
China's disappointing trade data on Monday sent shivers through trading floors as it showed the long-running US tariffs row is beginning to bite.
But dealers got back on the horse, resuming last week's rally that was fuelled by optimism that Beijing and Washington will eventually resolve their differences and the Federal Reserve will pause in raising interest rates.
Moody's: SA's future looks brighter - if it can keep the lights on
Gradually improving growth prospects across sub-Saharan Africa means 15 of 21 sovereigns rated by Moody's have a stable outlook, versus six with a negative outlook – but the region's major economies, including SA, still face substantial risks.
According to the report, SA has a more stable outlook going into 2019, thanks to a gradual strengthening of institutions and increasing transparency.