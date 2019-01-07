Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Asian markets rally in early trade
2019-01-07 08:21
Asian markets rallied Monday after a blockbuster performance on Wall Street as US jobs data beat forecasts and the head of the Federal Reserve hinted at a slower pace of interest rate hikes.
Rally in Asian markets
China's move to make it easier for banks to lend also provided support to equities, while investors keep an eye on Beijing as negotiators begin talks to end a trade war between the world's top two economies.
Dealers started the week on the front foot following a surge on Wall Street Friday that came after figures showed more than 300 000 US jobs were created in December, tempering recent concerns about growth.
Later that day, Fed boss Jerome Powell said the bank had no "pre-set" plan for raising borrowing costs and was keeping a close watch on financial developments.
Hong Kong opens with strong gains - AFP
Hong Kong stocks rallied more than 1% in the opening minutes of trade Monday after China unveiled measures to make it easier for banks to lend, and the head of the Federal Reserve sounded a dovish note on interest rates.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.52%, or 389.81 points, to 26 015.84. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.55%, or 13.83 points, to 2 528.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 0.59%, or 7 58 points, higher to 1,287.07.