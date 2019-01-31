 Markets LIVE: Asian markets rally, dollar down as Fed signals slower rate hikes | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • R4.3bn deal

    The decision to invest in AYO was a 'foregone decision', the PIC inquiry has heard.

  • Counting the Cost

    Britain's vote to leave the EU has already come at a cost, regardless of where Brexit goes from here.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Markets LIVE: Asian markets rally, dollar down as Fed signals slower rate hikes

2019-01-31 09:04

Fin24 team

Asian equities rallied and the dollar extended losses after the Federal Reserve signalled it would slow down its pace of interest rate hikes, providing some much-needed respite to investors fretting over the cost of borrowing.

Financial data analysis graph showing global marke
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:39
09:04

Asian equities rallied and the dollar extended losses after the Federal Reserve signalled it would slow down its pace of interest rate hikes, providing some much-needed respite to investors fretting over the cost of borrowing.

Dealers are also keeping an eye on top-level talks between China and the United States aimed at resolving their long-running trade war, which kicked off on Wednesday.The US central bank sparked a flurry of equity buying after chairman Jerome Powell said the case for lifting rates had "weakened somewhat" as the global economy stutters.

"In this environment, we believe we can best support the economy by being patient in evaluating the outlook before making any future adjustment to policy," he said.

The Fed also said it could slow down the reduction of its securities holdings, which would also help keep rates lower.

"Wow - Powell to markets - we hear you and we have adjusted policy accordingly," Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, said.

The Fed "also caved on the balance sheet by saying interest rates are still the primary policy making tool, but they are prepared to adjust the pace of balance sheet normalisation if economic and financial developments require it", Rupkey added.

The news provided a further boost to markets, which were dragged for most of 2018 by concerns that rising rates would make it costlier for them to borrow to invest.

Wall Street rallied, with dealers there also cheering healthy earnings from big-hitters, including Facebook and Boeing. Those gains filtered through to Asia, where Tokyo ended the morning 0.9% higher.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
A’yo goin’ down, Dr Survé? 'Kick us in the butt' - Ramaphosa tells business sector PIC to investigate acting head, two directors after fresh allegations I have done nothing wrong - deputy finance minister insists amid whistle-blower storm SA's electricity system facing collapse - engineer
SA depending on its 'CEO', Tito Mboweni, says Mazars A’yo goin’ down, Dr Survé? How the rise of data breaches affects your banking safety 'Kick us in the butt' - Ramaphosa tells business sector Zimbabwe's boiling pot: 'What have we been liberated from?'

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Should the SA Reserve Bank be nationalised?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...