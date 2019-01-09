 Markets LIVE: Rand firms as markets optimistic on US-China trade talks | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Rand firms as markets optimistic on US-China trade talks

2019-01-09 08:48

Fin24 team

"Markets seem optimistic for positive news on the trade front and signs that the Fed will slow down on their tightening policies and we are seeing some risk on sentiment returning to markets," says TreasuryONE.

08:59

Markets seem optimistic for positive news on the trade front, TreasuryONE said in a morning note to clients. The rand has firmed and was trading at R13.90 to the greenback by 08:58.

"Forex markets are trading in narrow ranges as they await the outcome of the US-China trade talks and the release of the Fed minutes later today. Markets seem optimistic for positive news on the trade front and signs that the Fed will slow down on their tightening policies and we are seeing some risk on sentiment returning to markets.

"The Turkish Lira is weaker on the back of political disagreements with the US over Syria. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all closed up around 1.0% and Asian stocks along with US futures are higher this morning.

"Gold has softened slightly to $1 282.35 while Oil is higher  at $59.55.
08:48

Asian markets power ahead on rising trade-talks hopes

Increasing optimism that China and the US will be able to hammer out a deal to help ease their trade war provided the impetus for more gains across Asian markets on Wednesday.

After taking a battering in December and suffering a shaky start to 2019, confidence is slowly returning to equity trading floors, though dealers remain on edge.

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell provided the platform for a rally last week when he said the central bank had no "pre-set" plan for lifting interest rates and was "listening" to markets, signalling that the pace of hikes could slow this year.
08:48

World Bank cuts global growth outlook as trade expansion falters

The World Bank cut its forecast for the global economy as slowing growth in trade and investment and rising interest rates sapped momentum, especially in emerging markets.Downside risks to the world economy have become more acute, including the threat of “disorderly” market movements and an escalation of trade disputes, the development lender said Tuesday in its semi-annual update to its global outlook.

Debt vulnerabilities in emerging markets and developing countries have increased, it said.The Washington-based bank expects global growth of 2.9% this year, down from 3% in 2018 and a reduction of 0.1% point from its forecast in June.

The bank lowered its projection for growth in emerging markets by 0.5% to 4.2%, and slightly downgraded its outlook for expansion in the euro area.
08:48

Hong Kong gains -AFP

Hong Kong surged more than one percent in the opening minutes of business Wednesday, extending a rally into a fourth day on hopes for success in China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.40%, or 361.84 points, to 26 237.29.The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.39%, or 9.96 points, to 2 536.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.29%, or 3.75 points, to 1,303.64.
