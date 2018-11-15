 Markets LIVE: Asian markets mixed, pound holds ground | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Asian markets mixed, pound holds ground

2018-11-15 08:51

Fin24

Asian investors moved nervously on Thursday as they struggled in the face of multiple headwinds, while oil prices resumed their drop and the pound struggled to hold its gains.

LIVE NEWS FEED

09:50

Rand opens trade after gaining 1% on Wednesday 

The rand rebounded on Wednesday following subdued US consumer price inflation figures which mean more muted US interest rate hikes, thereby reducing risks for emerging markets. 

The rand gained close to 1% to trade at a high of R14.28/$ on Wednesday. However on Thursday morning, the local unit has edged slightly weaker to kick off the day at R14.33.

Local retail sales remained subdued, showing marginal growth of 0.7% year-on-year in real terms, and this had little effect on the currency. 

While there is little momentum to really act as a catalyst for further rand strength, the currency has been able to outperform other emerging market currencies, while the weekly range remains between R14.20 and R14.60.We will keep a close eye on the US jobless claims this afternoon, as well as US retail sales to give direction to the dollar today.

- Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions
08:56

Asian markets mixed but traders on edge, pound holds ground

Asian investors moved nervously on Thursday as they struggled in the face of multiple headwinds, while oil prices resumed their drop and the pound struggled to hold its gains.

Fears about the China-US trade war, rising Federal Reserve interest rates, tensions within the European Union and slowing growth in most economies have helped drive stocks south for the past few months.

And this week it has been the turn of the crude market to drive the sell-off, dragging energy firms as it dropped like a stone on slowing demand and high output, while US sanctions on major producer Iran were not as severe as expected.
08:56

On the brink 

Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting for her political life as a growing revolt from within her own party threatens to derail her Brexit plans and force the UK out of the European Union with no deal.

At least two senior ministers are said to be considering whether to quit, while scores of Conservative members of Parliament are lining up to vote against the accord that her cabinet grudgingly agreed to. There are even reports that a coordinated plot to oust May as UK leader is gathering pace.

While business and finance leaders are pleased that May has finally secured an agreement, their relief could be short-lived. The prime minister’s own team believe that the next few days will be the most perilous she’s encountered since becoming prime minister in the aftermath of the referendum vote to leave the EU in 2016.

In the two years since, she’s battled her party and the bloc’s 27 other countries to reach a fragile agreement on the terms of Brexit. On Wednesday, it was time for May finally to push her divided cabinet to sign up to the 585-page divorce deal. Next she must persuade a rebellious Parliament to follow suit and back her plan.
