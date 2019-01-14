Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Rand weakens, markets look to key Brexit vote
2019-01-14 08:06
By 08:58, the rand was changing hands at R13.92 to the greenback.
The rand is trading weaker this morning tracking the fall in the Euro on Friday evening and poor Chinese trade data this morning, says TreasuryONE. By 08:58, the rand was changing hands at R13.92 to the greenback.
"The Pound is holding on to Friday’s gains at 1.2846 ahead of tomorrow’s Brexit parliamentary vote. Equities in the US closed marginally down on Friday and Asian stocks as well as US futures are all down this morning.
"US corporate earnings releases this week are expected to be poor while the continued government shutdown continues to weigh on the market.
"Ratings agencies have warned of a possible downgrade for the US if no resolution is found. Gold remains strong at $1 291.05 while Oil has slipped to $59.93".
Asian markets in retreat
Hong Kong led a sell-off across Asian markets Monday as profit-takers moved in following a six-day rally, while traders look ahead to the release of corporate earnings.
With few catalysts to drive buying, equities were ripe for selling after last week's healthy gains, with the US government shutdown - now in its fourth week and showing no sign of ending soon - instilling a sense of unease.
Also on the agenda is Tuesday's key Brexit vote, with British Prime Minister Theresa May making an 11th hour appeal to MPs to pass her agreement with the EU, which is expected to be voted down by a wide margin.
Hearings start on price of electricity
The National Energy Regulator of SA, which sets prices and tariffs for power utility Eskom, will on Monday start a series of nationwide public hearings on what South Africans will be paying for electricity.
Over the course of three weeks, Nersa will hold hearings on what the debt-laden power utility will get to charge for electricity in years ahead, and what it can recoup from shortfalls in 2017/18.
The hearings commence on Monday in Cape Town.
The energy price regulator will hear from, among others, Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim, a representative of the the SA Local Government Association, advisors to the mining and energy industry, and representatives from The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Zim unions to strike over fuel
Zimbabwe’s powerful labour-union confederation called for a national strike starting in the early hours of Monday after the government more than doubled fuel prices to among the highest in the world.
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, which represents most labour unions in the country, issued the call Sunday, a day after the government boosted prices of gasoline to $3.11 (roughly R43) a liter from $1.34 and diesel to $3.21 (R44.50) a liter from $1.49.