Markets LIVE: Asian energy firms take a beating, rand stable in early trade
2018-11-14 08:22
Rand stable in early trade
The rand traded in a tight 10c range throughout Tuesday as a quiet global landscape protected it against too much volatility, while trading in the unit remains fairly stable at R14.44/$ this morning.
Turning towards the economic calendar, South Africa is due to release retail sales today. However, given the current economic climate, the figures are expected to remain subdued.
Abroad, Donald Trump’s appeal to OPEC not to cut oil supply saw the oil price nosedive to a one-year low yesterday, which is welcome news for the South African consumer in light of the steep fuel price hikes the country has recently suffered.
- Bianca Botes of Peregrine Treasury Solutions
Asian energy firms take a beating
Asian energy firms took another battering on Wednesday after oil prices suffered their worst day in three years, while the region's equity markets fell into negative territory.
The pound enjoyed some support after Britain and the EU said they had reached a draft Brexit deal, though observers were cautious as it faces a number of hurdles before being given the green light.
Both main crude contracts plunged on Tuesday - Brent lost 6.6% and WTI 7.1% - on oversupply fears just as demand falters in the face of the China-US trade war and easing economic growth.