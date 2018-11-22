 Markets LIVE: All eyes on SA Reserve Bank rate decision | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Last minute

    Theresa May has planned a last minute Brussels dash to save the Brexit summit.

  • Waiting to let go

    PIC boss Dan Matjila has offered to step down, but only in April 2019.

  • Eskom capacity

    Eskom faces structural problems - its ability to supply power is at its lowest in years.

Loading...

Markets LIVE: All eyes on SA Reserve Bank rate decision

2018-11-22 08:22

Fin24 team

The rand opened at under R14/$ on Thursday, after gaining over 1% against the greenback on Wednesday.

Markets
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 08:51
08:24

All eyes on SARB interest rate 

"The rand is giving another stellar performance as we gear up for the interest rate announcement due today from the SARB.

October inflation accelerated to 5.1% from 4.9% and, while the number still remains within the target range, all technical aspects point to the need for the SARB to start acting against inflation now. 

The weakness displayed by the dollar and sterling in recent days is also helping the rand to maintain its ground. While we have struggled to really see momentum past the R13.93/$ mark, the rate announcement could break the resistance at this level which could take the rand to renewed highs. 

The expected range for the day is creeping firmer at R13.85 to R14.10." 

- Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions
08:24

Asian stocks mixed after US gains; dollar slips

Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Thursday after a modest rebound in technology and energy shares underpinned gains in US equities.

The dollar slipped amid debate about the Federal Reserve pausing interest-rate hikes in coming months.

Equity benchmarks swung between gains and losses with volumes subdued after their US counterparts closed higher in light pre-Thanksgiving trading. Japanese and Australian stocks climbed while Chinese and Korean shares fell. Trading volumes were below average in Asia given the American holiday later today and one in Japan on Friday.

Oil traded below $55 a barrel as an increase in American crude inventories added to the bearish sentiment with another tweet from President Donald Trump calling for even lower prices.
08:24

Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall Street bounce

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors took heart from a slightly cheaper yen and a rebound in US shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.39% or 84.43 points at 21 591.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.27% or 4.40 points at 1 620.29.

The dollar edged up to ¥113.10 in early Asian trade from ¥113.04 in New York.On Wall Street, share prices recovered as the technology sector ended a two-day haemorrhage, although analysts said the respite may be temporary.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What Momentum's about-turn means for clients Momentum CEO: This is why we were right to reject the R2.4m life policy claim Momentum to pay out death benefit to widow of slain policy holder Axed SARS commissioner Moyane may testify at state capture inquiry PIC's ‘Dr Dan’ offers to resign - at end of April next year
From Bell Pottinger to street politics, here are 6 key quotes from Gordhan's testimony to Zondo Dis-Chem plans for festive season amid warning of 'intensifying' strike New Steinhoff CEO 'largely untainted by the stink' - author of Steinhoff book Momentum to pay out death benefit to widow of slain policy holder INFOGRAPHIC: Here's where you're most likely to find a job

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Was Momentum fair when rejecting R2.4m insurance claim?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...