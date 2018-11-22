Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: All eyes on SA Reserve Bank rate decision
2018-11-22 08:22
The rand opened at under R14/$ on Thursday, after gaining over 1% against the greenback on Wednesday.
All eyes on SARB interest rate
"The rand is giving another stellar performance as we gear up for the interest rate announcement due today from the SARB.
October inflation accelerated to 5.1% from 4.9% and, while the number still remains within the target range, all technical aspects point to the need for the SARB to start acting against inflation now.
The weakness displayed by the dollar and sterling in recent days is also helping the rand to maintain its ground. While we have struggled to really see momentum past the R13.93/$ mark, the rate announcement could break the resistance at this level which could take the rand to renewed highs.
The expected range for the day is creeping firmer at R13.85 to R14.10."
- Bianca Botes, Peregrine Treasury Solutions
Asian stocks mixed after US gains; dollar slips
Stocks in Asia traded mixed on Thursday after a modest rebound in technology and energy shares underpinned gains in US equities.
The dollar slipped amid debate about the Federal Reserve pausing interest-rate hikes in coming months.
Equity benchmarks swung between gains and losses with volumes subdued after their US counterparts closed higher in light pre-Thanksgiving trading. Japanese and Australian stocks climbed while Chinese and Korean shares fell. Trading volumes were below average in Asia given the American holiday later today and one in Japan on Friday.
Oil traded below $55 a barrel as an increase in American crude inventories added to the bearish sentiment with another tweet from President Donald Trump calling for even lower prices.
Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall Street bounce
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors took heart from a slightly cheaper yen and a rebound in US shares.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.39% or 84.43 points at 21 591.97 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.27% or 4.40 points at 1 620.29.
The dollar edged up to ¥113.10 in early Asian trade from ¥113.04 in New York.On Wall Street, share prices recovered as the technology sector ended a two-day haemorrhage, although analysts said the respite may be temporary.