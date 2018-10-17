Fin24 team
Follow Markets LIVE: Dollar likely to regain some lost ground against rand, other EMs
2018-10-17 06:10
Welcome to Fin24's inaugural Markets LIVE blog, a one-stop shop for our users to keep up to date with the day’s markets and business news.
What South Africans are waking up to
Equities in the US and Asia have bounced off recent lows after major US companies showed upbeat earnings reports.
The bounce in equities has stopped the recent momentum in gold as the safe-haven asset dropped back to as low as $1 221.00 after topping around $1 233.00 yesterday.
The ZAR was on its own warpath yesterday being the strongest EM as it traded back below 14.20 which were levels last seen towards the end of September.
The USD is on the front foot this morning and could likely look to regain some lost ground against the EMs.
- TreasuryONE.
Latest currency indicators from TreasuryONE
USDZAR 14.1770
EURUSD 1.1558
EURZAR 16.3776
GBPUSD 1.3173
GBPZAR 18.6660
AUDZAR 10.1102
CADZAR 10.9361
CNYZAR 2.0464
ZARJPY 7.9165
CHFZAR 14.2914
Bias on the rand remains stronger
The rand benefited yesterday from surging stock
markets worldwide, taking its cue from the Turkish lira which hit a
two-month high against the dollar.
Paul Muller, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions says the dollar remains on the back foot against all
major currencies, still reeling from the release of sluggish retail
sales figures, while emerging markets enjoyed a good day as risk-on
trading resumed in the market.
"Today will see the release of local retail sales figures, as well as US housing starts data and Federal Reserve minutes.
"The bias on the rand remains stronger, with the
expected range for the day between R14.10 - R14.30/$, while a break of
R14.10/$ will test the key R14.00/$ level."
Asian markets staged a much-needed rally on Wednesday as investors
tracked Wall Street's best performance in more than six months thanks to
a healthy round of earnings reports.
However, "perhaps a
bit surprising is that local equity markets are not exactly knocking it
out of the park this morning".
"I suspected they would take their
lead from the US equity froth. But again, local dealers remain a better
seller of risk until a definitive shift in US-China trade tensions is
offered up," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.
Wall Street stocks surged higher as a batch of strong earnings reports
pushed aside lingering doubts about the economy and trade fights that
have pressured markets.
Locally the JSE closed firmer and the rand broke below R14.20 to the US dollar.