Follow Markets LIVE: Dollar likely to regain some lost ground against rand, other EMs

2018-10-17 06:10

Fin24 team

Welcome to Fin24's inaugural Markets LIVE blog, a one-stop shop for our users to keep up to date with the day’s markets and business news.

Last Updated at 08:12
08:02

What South Africans are waking up to

Equities in the US and Asia have bounced off recent lows after major US companies showed upbeat earnings reports.

The bounce in equities has stopped the recent momentum in gold as the safe-haven asset dropped back to as low as $1 221.00 after topping around $1 233.00 yesterday.

The ZAR was on its own warpath yesterday being the strongest EM as it traded back below 14.20 which were levels last seen towards the end of September.

The USD is on the front foot this morning and could likely look to regain some lost ground against the EMs.

 - TreasuryONE.
07:17

Latest currency indicators from TreasuryONE

USDZAR    14.1770
EURUSD    1.1558
EURZAR    16.3776
GBPUSD    1.3173
GBPZAR    18.6660
AUDZAR    10.1102
CADZAR    10.9361
CNYZAR     2.0464
ZARJPY      7.9165
CHFZAR     14.2914
07:01

Bias on the rand remains stronger

The rand benefited yesterday from surging stock markets worldwide, taking its cue from the Turkish lira which hit a two-month high against the dollar.

Paul Muller, Corporate Treasury Manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions says the dollar remains on the back foot against all major currencies, still reeling from the release of sluggish retail sales figures, while emerging markets enjoyed a good day as risk-on trading resumed in the market.

"Today will see the release of local retail sales figures, as well as US housing starts data and Federal Reserve minutes. 

"The bias on the rand remains stronger, with the expected range for the day between R14.10 - R14.30/$, while a break of R14.10/$ will test the key R14.00/$ level."
06:48

Asian markets staged a much-needed rally on Wednesday as investors tracked Wall Street's best performance in more than six months thanks to a healthy round of earnings reports.

However, "perhaps a bit surprising is that local equity markets are not exactly knocking it out of the park this morning".

"I suspected they would take their lead from the US equity froth. But again, local dealers remain a better seller of risk until a definitive shift in US-China trade tensions is offered up," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.
06:27

Wall Street stocks surged higher as a batch of strong earnings reports pushed aside lingering doubts about the economy and trade fights that have pressured markets.

06:11

Welcome to Fin24's inaugural Markets LIVE blog, a one-stop shop for our users to keep up to date with the day’s markets and business news.

Locally the JSE closed firmer and the rand broke below R14.20 to the US dollar.
