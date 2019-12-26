10 survival tips for stressed SMEs

As over-indebted consumers reduce their spending,
entrepreneurs are facing increasingly challenging circumstances.
A whopping 90% of entrepreneurs surveyed in a new report
said that business was tough, with several saying they were taking pay cuts
just to survive.
The Retail Capital Roll with the Punches report
surveyed over 700 entrepreneurs.
According to the report, SMEs must work smart and make
changes if need be, because it is not "business as usual".
Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig has 10 tips for
entrepreneurs wanting to move "from panic to profit".
1. Speed
up cash flow
Speed up your inflows by having arrangements with bigger
clients. If you have corporates or bigger companies on your book, ask for
preferential payment terms and try to convince them to support you as an SME,
as it is really their responsibility to assist.
2. Protect
cash flow
If you can, reduce expenses and look at your overheads. Don't
get caught in the trap of a few consecutive months of overspending which could
become the norm.
3. Build
a data bank
This is a valuable asset for you, as it opens up new
channels of funding. One of the biggest constraints for SMEs is funding.
If funders have data that is reliable and gives a track
record of how the company operates – trading patterns, turnover levels, card vs.
cash – this information can be leveraged to gain access to funding.
4. Know
your funders
It is up to you to position your business in a way that
speaks to the funders' requirements. Importantly, there are also different
funders for different stages of the business' life cycle.
5. Community
Get involved with an entrepreneurial community that is on
the same journey as you, but not necessarily at the same level. Find one that
exposes you to more mature businesses from whom you can learn.
6. Change
direction
If you have a bad business model or it isn't working, change
direction. There is no straight curve, and it's important that business owners
understand that.
7. Re-evaluate
A tough market provides the opportunity to re-evaluate what
matters to you as a business owner and your clients. You need to understand
what's most important to ensure that what you are offering stays relevant.
8. Embrace
digital
More and more people are buying online and doing comparisons,
so the more you embrace the opportunities that these online channels present,
the better. There are plenty of tools available online – you just need to do
some digging.
9. Attitude
Having a positive attitude is essential. See the opportunity
among the challenges and look for those gaps. You also need perspective when
you face the challenge of rising costs, tighter margins and lower demand.
It can all be seen as an existential threat and you might
want to put your head in the sand. Or you can process it and take it up as a
challenge.
10. Be
nice
People will do business with you if you're a nice person,
grateful and forgiving.