 Zimbabwe must be supported, Ramaphosa tells EU hosts | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Zimbabwe must be supported, Ramaphosa tells EU hosts

Nov 15 2018 22:00
Carin Smith
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his closing rem

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo: Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Related Articles

Zimbabwe's prices surge at fastest pace since hyperinflation

Mnangagwa resorts to temporary powers over crippling forex shortages in Zim

WANTED: An investor for Zim airline

Land issue is a festering sore - Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa slams policy uncertainty, praises African Free Trade area at investment forum

Ramaphosa: Not yet time for austerity measures

 

Zimbabwe was on the agenda in talks President Cyril Ramaphosa had with European Union (EU) leaders on Thursday.

During a media briefing, Ramaphosa said he discussed the importance of Zimbabwe and the lifting of any sanctions still in place against that country.

"Zimbabwe is on a path of great reforms. This needs to be supported, as Zimbabwe has turned a corner," Ramaphosa said during the briefing.

He further noted that accelerating investment, focusing on climate change and women's rights all formed part of global matters he discussed with his EU hosts.

"The EU is SA's largest trading partner. Exploring opportunities for further investment and the investment climate, especially in SA, is of great importance," said Ramaphosa.

"The EU agreed to strengthen cooperation in skills development in SA and in promoting entrepreneurship."

Ramaphosa said the digital transformation of the SA economy in an inclusive manner was another area that needed to be supported.

As for the issue of land reform – on which Ramaphosa had been questioned before during his current visit to the EU – he merely mentioned that it was among the issues on the agenda with his EU hosts.

"We also focused on how we can best strengthen investor confidence in SA," said Ramaphosa.

A further issue he said was important for SA and the EU to cooperate on was multilateralism.

"We should focus on the issue of multilateralism and make sure the unilateralism promoted by some countries does not lead to huge problems for many countries around the world," he cautioned.

"The EU is a friend and ally willing to support us as we continue to enhance reforms we have embarked upon. We intend to grow our economy and address unemployment, inequality and poverty."

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

cyril ramaphosa  |  zimbabwe  |  sa economy
NEXT ON FIN24X

UK's May stands firm as Brexit backers plot her removal

2018-11-15 21:28

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
‘Massive’ fuel price drop on the cards for December - AA Discovery to give better banking rates to smartest clients British PM May on the brink as Tories plot to kill her Brexit deal Agri SA says adoption of resolution on land expropriation will damage economy New bank on the block as Discovery launches 'tech-led' bank
KFC reopens in Zimbabwe after month-long economic closure How we arrived at a $1bn annual price tag to save Africa’s lions Wandile Sihlobo: Incredible machines - what tractor sales tell us about agribusiness After conquering the world, smartphone faces uncertain future WATCH: Countdown to Brexit: 137 days until Britain leaves the EU

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Would you switch to a bank that rewarded you for 'good' financial behaviour?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...