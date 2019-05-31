 'We won't be intimidated' - Gordhan's brief response to Public Protector report | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Staying On

    Ministers Pravin Gordhan and Tito Mboweni have retained their positions in Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

  • Economic Growth

    8 months in there is little to show for Ramaphosa's economic stimulus plan.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

'We won't be intimidated' - Gordhan's brief response to Public Protector report

38 minutes ago
Lizeka Tandwa
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is seen

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is seen at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Related Articles

Proxy war between Gordhan and Mkhwebane a zero-sum game

Gordhan poised to return to Cabinet after Mkhwebane findings

Gordhan files review application, asks court to set aside Mkhwebane's report

 

"I don't want to be asked about the Public Protector; don't give me that crap."

These were Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's words when journalists circled him and requested interviews shortly after he and other members of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet were sworn in on Thursday afternoon.

Gordhan has returned to the public enterprises ministry he was deployed to last year when Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma as president.

He refused to entertain any questions about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report in which it was found that Gordhan had violated the Constitution when he granted former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay early retirement with full benefits in 2010.

The report received much criticism from civil society organisations and ANC alliance partners who are calling for Mkhwebane to resign. 

Timing of the report

Some of the bodies include the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Freedom Under Law, the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance, trade union federation Cosatu and the South African Communist Party.

Kathrada Foundation spokesperson Neeshan Balton questioned the authenticity of the report, saying that allegations against Gordhan had been tested in the courts.

Freedom Under Law questioned the timing of the report which was released just days before Ramaphosa was expected to announce his Cabinet. 

Gordhan told journalists on Thursday that he had a job to do and he would execute the mandate the president had given him.

He said the ripple effects created by unlocking state capture would perpetuate "fake narratives".

"You might also see an increase in the Bell Pottinger-type of activity, as well - so that you smear [those] who are actually doing the good work of exposing corruption. We will keep the public informed. We are not going to be intimidated in the course of doing that work."

Gordhan denied allegations that he was a constitutional delinquent, saying that he helped draft the Constitution.

"They [should] just get good advice from good lawyers and it will tell them that is not the case," he said. 

The EFF, however, has thrown its weight behind Mkhwebane, saying anybody who disagreed with her report should take it to court on review.

The party has flip-flopped over her suitability for the post before, but its latest statement was to "stand up for the principle of taking disputed reports on review".

"The EFF rejects calls for the removal of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office, simply because she found against Pravin Gordhan," the EFF stated on Monday.

"We reject the calls as a direct attack on a Chapter 9 constitutional institution. They are also reactionary and steeped in the politics of personality cult as they (the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation) portray Pravin Gordhan above the law and not subject to a Chapter 9 institution," the EFF said.

Gordhan has since taken Mkhwebane's report on review, asking the court to set aside both her decision to investigate and the report as "unconstitutional, unlawful, irrational and invalid".

He is also seeking a punitive costs order against Mkhwebane.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

pravin ­gordhan  |  pretoria  |  politics
NEXT ON FIN24X

New deputy finance minister David Masondo to lead PIC renewal

2019-05-31 06:45

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
EFF ordered to apologise to Trevor Manuel, pay R500 000 in damages EFF to appeal Trevor Manuel defamation ruling Manuel vs EFF: 5 key reasons why the court says EFF should cough up and apologise Former Black Business Council head in court for fraud over R5m donation Rand's relief from Cabinet risk proves short lived
Ferial Haffajee: Ramaphosa set to merge two economic ministries Eskom keeps investors in the dark as debt speculation mounts Fuel in Zimbabwe will now cost over R20 a litre Dirty coal: Eskom admits it has no budgets or plans for decommissioning its older coal powered stations World’s biggest miner sees coal's era ending in shift to the battery age

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Trump’s administration has threatened to choke Huawei, hitting some of its biggest component makers. What are you most concerned about??

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...