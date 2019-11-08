WATCH: China, US agree to roll back tariffs

Find the latest load shedding schedules for Joburg, Durban, Cape Town, and other cities.
Meet the woman behind President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment haul.
Denel Asia, a former joint venture with Gupta-linked VR Laser, will be liquidated next year.
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. (Nicolas Asfouri, AFP)
NHI can't come fast enough
9%
126
votes
9
I don't use private healthcare
5%
69
votes
5
I am happy with my provider(s)
54%
754
votes
54
Let's hope the Health Market Inquiry leads to reforms
33%
458
votes
33
Previous results · Suggest a vote
Money Clinic
Get your financial questions answered.
Press Code
We subscribe to the Press Code.
Newsletters
You choose what you want.
Contact us
Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.