 Trump says China trade talks 'more meaningful than at any time' | Fin24
Trump says China trade talks 'more meaningful than at any time'

54 minutes ago
President Donald Trump attends a press conference

President Donald Trump attends a press conference on the census in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 11, 2019 in Washington. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Monday said trade talks with China were "more meaningful than at any time" because the United States was doing well while China was "losing millions of jobs".

"I think anything is possible," Trump said when asked about what he would do next in his trade war with Beijing.

"I can say we are having very meaningful talks, much more meaningful, I would say, than at any time.

"I think, for the most part, it's because we are doing very well. China is a great country, I consider President Xi (Jinping) to be a great leader," he added during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Look, they are losing millions and millions of jobs, they're going to other countries and if I was them, I'd want to make a deal."

Earlier, Trump said Chinese officials had made contact on Saturday evening and said "let's get back to the table. So we'll be getting back to the table."

The United States is trying to force China into deep reforms of its trading model to end the theft of intellectual property, lower subsidies and open up Chinese markets to US companies.

donald trump  |  china  |  us
