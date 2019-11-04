 Treasury still processing request for Bosasa blacklisting | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Budget Deficit

    SA is edging closer to IMF bailout, says Business Unity SA President Sipho Pityana.

  • Mini budget in a nutshell

    The state now has drastically reduced room to boost spending on key priorities, warns Mboweni.

  • Hardware Boost

    In a deal sure to attract regulatory scrutiny, Google is set to buy Fitbit for $2.1bn.

Loading...

Treasury still processing request for Bosasa blacklisting

Nov 04 2019 19:21
Jan Cronje
Jacob Zuma with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson

Former president Jacob Zuma with late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. Picture: (Supplied)

Related Articles

Sex, racism and bullying: Inside Gavin Watson’s world of corruption and deceit

EXTRACT | Blessed by Bosasa: Inside Gavin Watson's 'cult rituals'

COPE questions whether government will blacklist Bosasa and terminate contracts

We haven't been 'given the opportunity to defend' ourselves at Zondo commission - Gavin Watson's nephew

 

National Treasury says it is currently processing a request to blacklist scandal-plagued facilities management company Bosasa and its directors. 

The Sunday Times reported this weekend there was "frustration" within the department over a lack of action in removing the company -  now trading as African Global Operations - from Treasury's central supplier database. 

"National Treasury has received a request to blacklist Bosasa and its director(s)," Treasury said in response to a request for comment on Monday evening. "This request is currently being processed. The appropriate action will be implemented once all the compliance checks have been finalised."

Bosasa has been implicated in widespread corruption, including the payment of numerous bribes to senior government officials and politicians as testified to by the group's former operations chief turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi.

The group's CEO Gavin Watson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in late August. 

bosasa  |  angelo agrizzi  |  gavin watson
NEXT ON FIN24X

Court dismisses 'takeover bid' of national lottery operator by HCI

2019-11-04 17:35

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
McDonald’s fires CEO over relationship with employee One of SA’s biggest landlords faces shrinking rents Ramaphosa’s challenge may be bigger than that faced by Mandela UPDATE: Shoprite shares in dramatic U-turn Rand perks up after Moody's reprieve
Sell assets now, says Treasury. Unions push back Mboweni: A whole engine has disappeared at SAA Technical Union threatens power cuts if Eskom is split into three SA edging closer to IMF bailout – Sipho Pityana Moody's changes outlook to negative - but SA's still not junk

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think about private healthcare in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...