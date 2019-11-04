Treasury still processing request for Bosasa blacklisting

National Treasury says it is currently processing a request to blacklist scandal-plagued facilities management company Bosasa and its directors.

The Sunday Times reported this weekend there was "frustration" within the department over a lack of action in removing the company - now trading as African Global Operations - from Treasury's central supplier database.

"National Treasury has received a request to blacklist Bosasa and its director(s)," Treasury said in response to a request for comment on Monday evening. "This request is currently being processed. The appropriate action will be implemented once all the compliance checks have been finalised."

Bosasa has been implicated in widespread corruption, including the payment of numerous bribes to senior government officials and politicians as testified to by the group's former operations chief turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi.

The group's CEO Gavin Watson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in late August.