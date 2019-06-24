 Suspended PIC executive denies interference with inquiry | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • New Currency

    Facebook's Libra crypto coin: 5 things we know, and 5 we don't.

  • World Bank Loan

    Eskom in race against time to complete coal line to Majuba power station.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Suspended PIC executive denies interference with inquiry

45 minutes ago
Sibongile Khumalo


Related Articles

PIC acting CEO suspended over claims of tampering with inquiry

Matshepo More drove campaign of 'rampant unfairness', ex-IT head tells PIC inquiry

Executives had no say and just did as they were told, PIC inquiry hears

'I own the PIC', ex-CEO Dan Matjila is said to have told employee

PIC board fractured over ex-CEO corruption claims

 

The suspended CFO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Matshepo More, has rejected “unfounded” allegations that she interfered with the work of the inquiry.

More was suspended from the position in March, while acting as CEO of the company following the resignation of Dan Matjila in November. 

“I categorically deny that I have done anything that interfered with or has the effect of interfering with the work of the commission,” More said in her submission, as she gave evidence before the commission on Monday.

The inquiry is probing allegations of impropriety at the state-owned asset manager, which invests on behalf of civil servants’ pension funds.

Allegations of interference in the work of the inquiry emerged in March when a PIC employee giving evidence stated that there had been reports that staff members who had been asked to give evidence before the inquiry were asked to account.

The appointment of a lawyer by the PIC to provide legal assistance to PIC staff members who had been asked to present evidence before the inquiry also gave rise to claims of perceived interference.

Evidence leader Jannie Lubbe put it to More that some staff members did not trust the law firm appointed to provide legal assistance, fearing they may relay the information to More.

She reiterated that the allegations of interference against her were “unfounded and certainly not substantiated”.

Vuyani Hako, the Executive Head of Properties, was appointed acting CEO to replace More.

More also dismissed allegations of victimisation of staff, noting that a number of employees who have come up with the claims had not referred to any specific incident to support what she called "overly broad and unsubstantiated  allegations".

The inquiry continues. 

NEXT ON FIN24X

Cash-in-transit firm delivered R500m a month without due diligence, inquiry hears

2019-06-24 14:19

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zim dollars only: Finance minister Ncube bans foreign currency Zim pays Eskom US$10m in bid to ease power shortage Eskom's gain is SA's pain as investors balk at debt Cash-in-transit firm delivered R500m a month without due diligence, inquiry hears The man who revived these 'dad shoes' is now worth R11.8bn
10 questions that explain the battle for the Reserve Bank Solly Moeng: Put your foot down, Ramaphosa Business body on SONA: Wake up and smell the Eskom crisis, Mr President EFF loses appeal bid in Trevor Manuel defamation case Steinhoff announces loss of almost R20bn for 2018

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...