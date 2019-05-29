 South Africa's inflation expectations 'encouraging', SARB says | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Team Ramaphosa

    12 contenders for key posts as SA waits for the president to announce his Cabinet.

  • Hard Exit

    The downfall of Theresa May, the Prime Minister broken by Brexit.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

South Africa's inflation expectations 'encouraging', SARB says

9 minutes ago
Renee Bonorchis, Bloomberg
Banknotes of the South African rand

(iStock)

Related Articles

Kganyago says banks could handle potential Eskom default

Reserve Bank again keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.75%

SA Reserve Bank expected to keep repo rate unchanged following MPC meeting

Sunday Read: Elections and the economy 2019 - what's your party's promise?

 

Inflation expectations are showing an "encouraging" decline toward the midpoint of the central bank’s target range while the country’s financial system remains stable, according to South African Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele.

"In contrast to many other emerging markets, inflows of nonresident capital, be they portfolio flows or bank loans, have not spilled over into excessive domestic credit growth," Mminele said in a speech late on Tuesday.

"Nevertheless, because of the nature of South Africa's economy -- which is a relatively small and open one, vulnerable to external shocks, yet one where the domestic price and wage formation process is fairly rigid -- the fight to stabilize inflation is far from over."

Economic activity has disappointed over the past year, Mminele said, adding that growth projections for 2020 and 2021 only show, at best, a sluggish recovery.

Instead of changing the central bank’s mandate "it appears to us that a strategy of limiting inflation volatility and hence the risk premium embedded in the cost of capital in South Africa is the best approach to support medium-term economic growth," he said. 

NEXT ON FIN24X

New Zealand budget in disarray as hackers raid Treasury systems

2019-05-29 05:00

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Malema: I have a crocodile called Pravin by the tail Rand falls over 1% against dollar amid Cabinet uncertainty Ramaphosa's team: Here are 12 contenders for key Cabinet posts Gordhan hits back at Mkhwebane: 'She’s stunningly incompetent and is meddling in politics' Eskom insiders provide 'very limited' choices to replace CEO
Ferial Haffajee: Ramaphosa set to merge two economic ministries Eskom keeps investors in the dark as debt speculation mounts Fuel in Zimbabwe will now cost over R20 a litre Dirty coal: Eskom admits it has no budgets or plans for decommissioning its older coal powered stations World’s biggest miner sees coal's era ending in shift to the battery age

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Trump’s administration has threatened to choke Huawei, hitting some of its biggest component makers. What are you most concerned about??

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...