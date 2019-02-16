South Africans feel less happy than 5 years ago - survey

About 71% of South Africans surveyed by Pernod Ricard feel the country is less convivial - therefore happy - than five years ago.

Pernod Ricard - distributor of premium brands such as Absolut Vodka, Jameson Whiskey, Beefeater Gin and GH Mumm Champagne - has partnered with OpinionWay to find out how "convivial" the world is.

Collins English Dictionary defines convival people or occasions as pleasant, friendly or relaxed.

Nearly 11 500 consumers in 11 countries on five continents, including South Africa, were surveyed.



The survey revealed that now more than ever, conviviality or friendliness is on the decline around the world.

'Moments of happiness'

When asked what conviviality meant to them, 90% of South Africans surveyed felt that it was about "moments of happiness".

About 81% felt conviviality was about sharing a meal or drink. This was further reinforced by the 62% who said sharing a meal at home was their top activity for social gathering, compared to the world average of 51%.

About 62% of South Africans surveyed feel that their relationships with their friends were becoming more superficial because of social media and only 54% of them have met half of their Facebook friends in real life.

With digitalisation on the rise, South Africans feel that it is a threat to their friendships. About 72% of South Africans surveyed felt that they meet up with their friends less and 85% of them admit to having stayed at home to stream a movie instead of going out.