Some SA cities are 'on brink of collapse' - Nene

Johannesburg - Some South African cities are “on the brink of collapse” and “can’t be allowed to fail,” Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has said.



Some municipalities need to be pulled back from the brink of financial ruin, he told city managers at a seminar in Johannesburg Monday.



Slow economic growth and years of mismanagement at some state companies and municipalities have weighed on government revenue and stretched the nation’s finances. Delinquent cities owe utility companies such as power provider Eskom Holdings billions of rand, worsening their ability to deliver services.

