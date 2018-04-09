NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Some SA cities are 'on brink of collapse' - Nene

Apr 09 2018 11:18
Ana Monteiro, Bloomberg
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. (Bloomberg)

Related Articles

Ramaphosa dealing with Moyane suspension: Nene

SAA finally posts financial results, reports R5.6bn loss

SA can't be complacent after Moody's rating - Nene

Nene, Kganyago at G20 after investor roadshow

 

Johannesburg - Some South African cities are “on the brink of collapse” and “can’t be allowed to fail,” Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has said.

Some municipalities need to be pulled back from the brink of financial ruin, he told city managers at a seminar in Johannesburg Monday.

Slow economic growth and years of mismanagement at some state companies and municipalities have weighed on government revenue and stretched the nation’s finances. Delinquent cities owe utility companies such as power provider Eskom Holdings billions of rand, worsening their ability to deliver services.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

eskom  |  nhlanhla nene  |  sa economy
NEXT ON FIN24X

Declare cryptocurrencies on your tax returns says SARS

32 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
ABSA downtime ruins clients' weekend plans Some SA cities are 'on brink of collapse' - Nene Solidarity wants court to place SAA under business rescue Pork industry in listeriosis crisis Up to 60 000 SA users affected by Facebook data leak
Public service unions warn of shutdown if no wage deal Real estate icon Pam Golding hailed for her entrepreneurial spirit Facebook says data on most of its 2 billion users vulnerable Tips on how to survive the VAT increase Eskom rolls out plan to tackle bloated workforce

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: #LAND REFORM

Parliament's resolution to amend the Constitution and allow expropriation without compensation has unleashed a storm of gigantic proportions.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Would you buy the Blackberry KEYOne?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...