NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

SARS seizes R30m worth of Viagra at airport

28 minutes ago
Man holding Viagra

Could Viagra help you live longer?

Related Articles

20 years after Viagra, Pfizer seeks another miracle drug

Moyane's lawyers taking Ramaphosa to court over written evidence

SARS and Symington settle over 'hostage' case

Mark Kingon ready to nip illicit tobacco trade in the bud, SARS assures MPs

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial attorney and alleged spy Belinda Walter was a consultant for senior KPMG manager

SARS criminal unit looks to stem rising tax fraud

 

Customs officials of the SA Revenue Service (SARS) have seized 437kg of Viagra with a street value of R30m.
 
The pills were seized at the OR Tambo International Airport and represent the biggest bust of "sexual enhancement pills" by Customs at the airport in the past year, SARS said in a statement on Friday.
 
Customs officers became suspicious about the description on the cargo manifest and who it was consigned to. After searching the cases, they discovered the massive haul of Viagra.
 
"There are increasing incidents of illicit products being smuggled into the country without obtaining the required permits and being sold on the black market," said SARS.
 
"Customs has been tasked with detaining all medicaments coming into the country on behalf of the Department of Health if they have not been declared correctly or do not have the required permits."
 
In January 2018 a passenger arriving from India was intercepted and his luggage scanned at the airport. During inspection, 40 000 sexual enhancement tablets, valued at approximately R4m, was found.

In October 2017, a shipment weighing 255kg from Mumbai to Johannesburg was intercepted at a cargo shed. Upon inspection, 35 680 Viagra Tablets, 2 589 Steroid pills and other products were found. The total street value of the consignment was around R5.1m.
 
Also in October last year, a shipment weighing 17.5kg from India to Johannesburg was intercepted at a cargo shed. Upon inspection, 150 000 Viagra Tablets, valued at approximately R1.5m.
 
All of the above cases were handed over to the Department of Health for further investigation.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

sars  |  viagra  |  tax
NEXT ON FIN24X

Public sector talks: Another deadlock looming?

46 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED: How much staff earned in former minister Lynne Brown's private office Moyane's lawyers taking Ramaphosa to court over written evidence Eskom to freeze bonuses, pay hikes and external vacancies How saving Steinhoff became Heather Sonn's 14-hour-a-day mission Here are the top ten municipal culprits not paying Eskom debt
Find out which banks South Africans complain about most Four times the economy showed us flames this week BOOK REVIEW: Why the world is a better place than you think Emerging market entrepreneurs give Naspers great returns, says CEO Bob van Dijk Wealth tax: can SA afford to raise the already high burden on the rich?

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How sincere do you think is President Cyril Ramaphosa?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...